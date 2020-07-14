HuskyMaven
UW's Molden, Onwuzurike Among Early Candidates for Bednarik Award

Dan Raley

Washington senior cornerback Elijah Molden and senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike were named on Monday to the watch list for the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award, one given to college football's top defensive player.

Chuck who, the Husky duo might ask?

This award is given in honor of a former Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Eagles two-way player, considered one of the toughest and meanest guys to ever pull on a football helmet.

Bednarik played two ways, at center and linebacker, considered the game's last 60-minute combatant.

He was born in the steel town of Bethleham, Pennsylvania, but he was known as "Concrete Charlie" because he sold that product in the offseason.

He played with broken teeth. He often had a cigarette hanging out of his mouth in the locker room. He was crass and unforgiving.

Molden and Onwuzurike don't fit any of that mold.

However, each is capable of having a season worthy of being the nation's top collegiate performer. They are among 90 initial candidates.

No UW player has ever won the award, which was created two years following UW defensive tackle Steve Emtman's sensational junior season in which he was named a first-team All-American and the Outland, Lombardi, Willis  and Morris award winner.

The Pac-12 has supplied three recipients, including the first in Arizona defensive tackle Rob Waldorp in 1993. USC linebacker Rey Maualuga accepted the award in 2008 and Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright accepted it in 2014.


Molden, a senior from West Linn, Oregon, has been named to a pair of preseason All-America teams from Walter Camp and the Sporting news. .He's a returning All-Pac-12 first-team choice.

Onwuzurike, a senior from Allen, Texas, and shown in the video, also was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick last season, and has been named to Athlon Sports preseason All-America team.

