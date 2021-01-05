UW's Molden, Ulofoshio Honored on PFF's All-American Team

The Huskies have two of just three Pac-12 players spotlighted in this postseason group.

Pro Football Focus annually selects one of the more all-encompassing All-America teams, recognizing 104 collegiate players, but its latest rendition is notable for its absence of Pac-12 players.

PFF singled out just three from the conference — University of Washington senior defensive slot back Elijah Molden and sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Molden and Hufanga turned up as second-team choices and both have declared their intentions to enter the NFL draft, even with remaining college eligibility. The rapidly rising Ulofoshio was an honorable-mention pick and fully intends to return, as his recent tweet indicated.

PFF chooses four players at 26 positions, which includes special teams, and those include a first-teamer, second-teamer, third-teamer and honorable-mention selection.

While critics might say the Pac-12 didn't deserve any more than that, that its talent talent level has tailed off, the league typically has as many if not more elite players, as the NFL draft demonstrates yearly.

Another influential factor is most Pac-12 teams, with a late start and periodic COVID-19 spikes, played fewer games than everyone else nationwide, providing a limited sample of work to grade.

The Huskies took the field just four times, enough for PPF to take notice and highlight Molden and Ulofoshio.

Molden from West Linn, Oregon, is a two-year Husky starter and a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 choice, previously chosen by PFF as the conference player of the year.

Hufanga brought a Northwest connection as well, as a Corvallis, Oregon, native.

Ulofoshio from Las Vegas averaged more than 10 tackles per game with a high of 18 against Stanford. He's made huge strides since joining the UW football program. He arrived as a walk-on, became a starter at the end of his redshirt freshman season and earned a scholarship and retained his first-unit linebacker job in 2020.

It's Ulofoshio's first national honor of any kind, but certainly not his last.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.