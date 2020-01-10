HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Huskies Rule Green Academically Ineligible

Dan Raley

Kentucky transfer Quade Green had his game in order, but apparently not his school work. 

The sophomore Washington guard was ruled academically ineligible for winter quarter on Thursday just minutes before tipoff of the Huskies' road game at Stanford.

It's a crippling blow for a young but talented UW team (11-4 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) that expected to contend for the conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth. 

Green started the first 15 games at point guard and was the UW's fourth-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game.

He was the team's leading playmaker with 5.3 assists per game and top 3-point shooter at 44.7 percent (21 for 47).

Green joined the Huskies last year after leaving Kentucky at midseason and gained immediate eligibility this fall. He was eager to play with his new team after breaking his foot during the summer and missing the UW's trip to Italy and series of exhibition games.

He was always positive about the basketball situation surrounding him and his teammates, as seen in this accompanying video--his most recent interview session for the Huskies following their 72-40 victory over USC.

Green could be replaced by sophomore Elijah Hardy, but the team didn't announce its lineup right away.

 A UW statement said Huskies coach Mike Hopkins wouldn't have any comment about Green's situation at this time. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Kellen Moore Be the OC? He Got Passed Over By UW as QB

Dan Raley

Prosser product may be leaning to sticking with pro football

Is Sirmon the Guy? 240 Days to Michigan

Dan Raley

If he wins job, Huskies sophomore will play against old admirer.

Wooden Award Adds Huskies' Stewart to Top 25 Listing

Dan Raley

Everyone in college basketball is discovering superlative UW freshman forward now.

Best Pac-12 Freshman: It's Stewart, Week in and Week Out

Dan Raley

League honors precocious UW newcomer for fourth time.

No Time to Sit: UW's Roberts Ready to Play More

Dan Raley

Redshirt freshman forward making most of belated opportunity.

Behind the Numbers: USC Block Party Edition

Mike Martin

There's more to the Huskies 32-point victory over USC Sunday night than just the final score. Mike Martin takes a look at the stories Behind the Numbers.

Pay for Play: UW Awards Scholarship to Deserving Ulofoshio

Dan Raley

Walk-on earned more playing time, starting job and scholarship.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies beat-down of Trojans. Twelve blocks and 14 steals led to a 32-point win for the Dawgs. Are the young Huskies figuring out this zone?

New Kids on the Block: McDaniels, UW Swat USC 72-40

Dan Raley

Freshman forward has 6 of Huskies' 12 shot rejections.

Instant Reaction: UW Rebounds with 72-40 Win Over USC

Mike Martin

The Huskies played their most complete game of the season as they led wire to wire.