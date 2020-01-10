Huskies Rule Green Academically Ineligible

Kentucky transfer Quade Green had his game in order, but apparently not his school work.

The sophomore Washington guard was ruled academically ineligible for winter quarter on Thursday just minutes before tipoff of the Huskies' road game at Stanford.

It's a crippling blow for a young but talented UW team (11-4 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) that expected to contend for the conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth.

Green started the first 15 games at point guard and was the UW's fourth-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game.

He was the team's leading playmaker with 5.3 assists per game and top 3-point shooter at 44.7 percent (21 for 47).

Green joined the Huskies last year after leaving Kentucky at midseason and gained immediate eligibility this fall. He was eager to play with his new team after breaking his foot during the summer and missing the UW's trip to Italy and series of exhibition games.

He was always positive about the basketball situation surrounding him and his teammates, as seen in this accompanying video--his most recent interview session for the Huskies following their 72-40 victory over USC.

Green could be replaced by sophomore Elijah Hardy, but the team didn't announce its lineup right away.

A UW statement said Huskies coach Mike Hopkins wouldn't have any comment about Green's situation at this time.