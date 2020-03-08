HuskyMaven
It's March Madness: Huskies Embrace It At Just the Right Time

Dan Raley

There are questions, so many pressing questions, surrounding this suddenly productive and confident Washington basketball team.

First off, sixth represents the highest-seeded team to win the Pac-12 tournament and a middle-of-the-pack entry has done this three times previously -- USC in 2009, Colorado in 2012 and Oregon last year.

The Huskies (15-16 overall, 5-13 Pac-12 regular season) will try to double that underdog pleasure, entering the four-day event as No. 12. 

To pull this off, they'll have to beat fifth-seeded Arizona (20-11, 10-8) for the second time in five days, defeat fourth-seed USC on the second day, a team they earlier punished by 32; likely upend No. 1 Oregon in the semis, someone they took into overtime, and, turning to the weaker side of the bracket, finish off maybe No. 2 and beatable UCLA in the title game on Saturday night.

Anyone think it's not possible?

"It's March Madness!" UW coach Mike Hopkins joyfully proclaimed on Saturday night in Tucson.

To answer question No. 2, no, Quade Green will not become eligible for the Pac-12 tourney. According to a school official, the soonest the point guard could come off his academic banishment and rejoin the Huskies is the following week, should his team somehow advance to the NCAAs or NIT.

Does anyone fear that Green might break up the team chemistry?

And finally this widespread curiosity: What the heck has happened with this once sorry team?

The Huskies have proved a lot of fans and media members wrong, but there are no apologies from anyone for that.

These guys lost 14 of 17 games, looking totally disinterested, disconnected and underwhelming at times.

The malaise lasted so long it was natural to presume there was a serious lack of talent on the roster, that Hopkins had recruited badly with some of these players.

What's happened is the magic of basketball.

It's a game of streaks and cohesiveness that comes and goes. After losing Green to bad grades, it took this young basketball team exactly two months to recover emotionally.

It required some of these guys longer than that to grow up. Case in point, Jaden McDaniels has figured out good he is. 

It took some really bad games, six technical fouls and losing his starting job, but McDaniels lately has been mercurial. 

McDaniels is not even a starter, but is anyone outside of Oregon's Payton Pritchard playing any better than him entering the tournament? 

On the Arizona trip, the graceful one hit 12 of 27 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 foul shots, and collected 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists. 

Think his lottery pick status hasn't jumped just a little?

Isaiah Stewart, always the determined and dedicated one, hasn't backed off from his approach for a minute, even through all of the dreadful losses. 

In the desert, he sank 13 of 20 shots from the field and all four of his free throws, and registered 19 rebounds and 4 blocks.

In the midseason video clip accompanying this story, Stewart offers what might best be the customized rallying cry for this group of Huskies: "We tell each other to 'Bring the Dog.' "

Add to this pieces such as Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy and Hameir Wright who are role players finally figuring out exactly what their duties are. 

Hardy shouldn't be shooting threes at all, especially from half court. His job is to get the ball moving, and he did that well in Tucson and Tempe. He was the up-tempo conductor.

Bey provided a calming influence by sinking 16 of 17 free throws in the Arizona games. Otherwise, he was 3 for 6 from the floor, and he doesn't need to shoot any more than that. 

Wright attempted just 8 shots and made 4, again just the right amount. He drew 9 fouls, doing the dirty work. That's his role. 

Naz Carter remains a streaky player, going for 23 at ASU and fouling out with 4 points at Arizona. He just needs to know when to back off a little when it's not working.

Sam Timmons, Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle add their talents where needed. 

Mix in a March Madness and Bring the Dog, and anything goes.

