WATCH: Kaila Olin Reviews Kaila's Keys for Conference Opener Against UCLA

Rebound on offense

The Dawgs had 11 offensive rebounds and only four second chance points. That’s essentially 18 points they could’ve had over UCLA. The Bruins had 22 offensive rebounds and 15 second chance points. Getting out-rebounded, I personally think is what cost UW the game, that and not getting out on their 3-point shooters, but that's another key for another time.

Cause turnovers on defense

Despite giving up ten 3pointers during the game, one of those being the game winning shot for the Bruins, the Dawgs did a great job creating turnovers and capitalizing on them with points. Their biggest defensive mistake was not rebounding and allowing Jake Kyman to score seven 3’s. Washington got 15 points off of 15 UCLA turnovers, so about 50% which is much better than it’s been and kept them in the game.

Fix shooting percentages

Washington’s scoring percentage was 50.8% which is better than it’s been but it’s still not good. They were 19-46 or 41.3% from the field and 3-12 or 25% from the 3-point line. They looked much better from the free throw line however, shooting 23-32 or 71.9% which is a huge jump for them, but overall the shooting was not up to par.