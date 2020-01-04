HuskyMaven
WATCH: Kaila Olin Reviews Kaila's Keys for Conference Opener Against UCLA

Kaila Olin

Rebound on offense

The Dawgs had 11 offensive rebounds and only four second chance points. That’s essentially 18 points they could’ve had over UCLA. The Bruins had 22 offensive rebounds and 15 second chance points. Getting out-rebounded, I personally think is what cost UW the game, that and not getting out on their 3-point shooters, but that's another key for another time.

Cause turnovers on defense

Despite giving up ten 3pointers during the game, one of those being the game winning shot for the Bruins, the Dawgs did a great job creating turnovers and capitalizing on them with points. Their biggest defensive mistake was not rebounding and allowing Jake Kyman to score seven 3’s. Washington got 15 points off of 15 UCLA turnovers, so about 50% which is much better than it’s been and kept them in the game.

Fix shooting percentages

Washington’s scoring percentage was 50.8% which is better than it’s been but it’s still not good. They were 19-46 or 41.3% from the field and 3-12 or 25% from the 3-point line. They looked much better from the free throw line however, shooting 23-32 or 71.9% which is a huge jump for them, but overall the shooting was not up to par.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.

In a Rush: Ahmed 3rd UW Underclassman to Declare for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Huskies' 1,000-yard rusher bypasses his senior season.

UW's McDaniels Needs a Growth Spurt

Dan Raley

Freshman's ongoing game behavior isn't helping him or the Huskies.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies' Pac-12 Home Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

It Was Too Technical: UW Loses McDaniels Early, Falls at the End

Dan Raley

Freshman forward's night was a total bust against UCLA.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 'Bring Marques Home'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies safety standout makes impassioned plea for hiring next UW offensive coordinator.

Madsen on Rodgers: A Lesson in Husky Toughness

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen and Jimmy Rodgers were UW defensive teammates during a golden era

Recasner: 'Quade's the Key to UW Hoop Team

Dan Raley

Ex-Huskies point guard says new one has to be the difference-maker

Lake Makes First Hire, Taps Vandy DB Coach

Dan Raley

Terrence Brown began coaching career as UW grad assistant.

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW Beating UCLA in Conference Opener

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the UCLA Bruins at home on Thursday in their conference opener