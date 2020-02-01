HuskyMaven
WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Home

Kaila Olin

Rebound, rebound, rebound

I’ve said this about three different times but I’m going to say it again. With only five offensive rebounds against Utah, six offensive rebounds against Colorado, and six offensive rebounds against Arizona, Washington is getting close to zero second chance opportunities. If you watch closely, players have already started to drop back into defense as soon as the ball leaves the shooters hands and rarely do they follow their shot. Dawgs aren’t just struggling on defense this year but getting their arms up and rebounding has proven to be a battle.

Defend the 3

A lot of teams have hit clutch 3’s against the Dawgs to win games this season. For instance, Cal, Oregon, Arizona, and UCLA to name a few. Washington also allows a great deal of made baskets behind the arch. They allowed 10 in their close loss to UCLA with seven of those being to one player. Seven 3’s were allowed in their overtime loss to Oregon with one player having six of them. 10 3’s were made by Arizona in their close loss with one player having four of them. It’s a repeated pattern and if the Dawgs want to change the ending to almost every game they’ve played so it doesn't keep happening, they need to defend the 3.

Stay out of foul trouble

Arizona State loves to shoot from about a 15 to almost 20-foot radius from the basket and they are fairly efficient from there. A big reason is because of center Romello White who averages in double digits per game and is accurate. With such a close shooting range and the Dawgs in their zone defense, the defense will continue to collapse on shooters and continuously draw fouls. Fouls have been a problem with key players throughout the season so staying out of foul trouble will be huge for the Dawgs, that includes technical fouls.

My spread prediction: -4 Washington

My over/under prediction: 132

