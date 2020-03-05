WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the ASU Sun Devils on the Road

Make Free Throws

Three words: make free throws. In their devastating loss on senior night against their rivals, the WSU Cougars, Washington hit only 23 of their 38 free throws. Not only was it an all season high on trips to the line, but it was also an all season high on how many misses they had. Missing 15 free throws and losing by four at home is inexcusable and shouldn’t have happened. ASU has only lost one home game this so you can bet that the home crowd will be making noise while the Dawgs are at the line. If you can make every trip to the charity stripe count, you can make a win that much easier.

Everyone Must Contribute on Defense

A reason why ASU won in Seattle last month was because the Sun Devils “shared the wealth” on offense. While Remy Martin led scoring with 19 points, ASU had five players in double figures in terms of scoring. The Dawgs will need more than just Hardy, Bey, and Stewart to be defensive threats for UW to stand a chance on shutting down a good ASU shooting team. If the Huskies can’t gel as a whole defensive unit then they don’t stand a chance.

UW’s Bench Needs to Produce

Arizona State has a deep bench. In their last meeting, the Sun Devils’ bench well exceeded Washingtons’ by putting up 32 bench points compared to UW’s 13. You can guarantee that ASU will be game planning on locking down Isaiah Stewart, Naz Carter, and probably Jaden McDaniels, so the bench stepping up and getting scoring going will be vital for Dawgs.

My Spread Prediction: -8 Arizona State

My Total Points Prediction: 150