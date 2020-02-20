HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Stanford Cardinal at Home

Kaila Olin

Consistency From the Floor

UW moved the ball extremely well in the first half of their recent loss against UCLA on the road, but in the second half, the Dawgs got out of control and made a bad pass after bad pass. Scoring wise, Washington made five of their eight 3-point jumpers in the first half, with RaeQuan Battle going 3-6 in those first 20 minutes but only took three more threes in the second half. Those buckets were huge for the Dawgs to go into the locker room at halftime leading, but not being consistent in what’s working is what caused yet another lead to be blown.

Defend the 3

Washington allowed Stanford to make 11 threes with their 3-point percentage of 36.7%. So many times this season the Huskies have given up huge, momentum changing threes and that needed to stop eight games ago. Stanford has two guys who average over 40% on made 3-pointers per game with Isaac White and Spencer Jones. Jones alone as made 65 of them so far this season and accounted for four of their 11. Defending those big shooters is a must.

Isaiah Stewart—That’s the Key

It’s going to be the battle of the forwards with Isaiah Stewart and Oscar da Silva. In January when these two met, da Silva came out on top with 11 points, holding Stewart to only four on the night. Da Silva had seven boards, three steals, one turnover and shot just over 57% whereas Stewart only had five rebounds, one steal, three turnovers and was 25% from the floor. Isaiah Stewart having a good game and holding da Silva in check will be the key.

My Spread Prediction: -4 Stanford

My Total Score Prediction: 115

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking a Little Green: UW Tries to End Slide Against Stanford

Huskies are still floundering after losing their floor leader before first Stanford game. Will they finally bounce back?

Dan Raley

During Bleak Times, Huskies Freshman Playmaker Tries to Dish Out Hope

Freshman point guard serves as face of spiraling University of Washington team more often than not these days.

Dan Raley

Kiper on Jacob Eason: He's a Late First-Rounder

Draft analyst gushes over former University of Washington quarterback's arm strength. See which team Kiper predicts he will end up with.

Dan Raley

by

Dillon88

The Kick That Never Happened: 199 Days to Michigan

Thirty-seven years ago, University of Washington kicker Jeff Jaeger got called back to the sideline -- and it didn't bother him one bit.

Dan Raley

UW Slide Began Against Stanford -- Will Slumping Cardinal Provide Relief?

Huskies host a faltering Bay Area team next, trying to avoid a ninth consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved's Two-Way Husky Game to Remember

The versatile Washington back broke an 88-yard scoring run, intercepted two passes and preserved 19-11 win over Stanford.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved: The Husky Who Wanted to Play Every Down

Versatile Washington player stayed on the field even after one-platoon football was discontinued.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Two Points? Huskies Try Playing a Pair of Playmakers to Right the Ship

Hardy gets his shot as UW tries to pull out of precipitous tailspin against California on Thursday night.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Washington's Night

With a 12-point lead in the second half, the Washington Huskies were poised to break their seven-game losing streak. Poor shot selection and the turnover bug hit as the Huskies wilted again. The loss sent the UW deeper into the bottom of the conference as it dropped its eighth consecutive game.

Mike Martin

by

Dillon88

Wright and Wrong: UW Forward Benched For Nearly Entire Game

Huskies junior forward was pulled one minute into UCLA contest and never returns.

Dan Raley