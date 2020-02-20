WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Stanford Cardinal at Home

Consistency From the Floor

UW moved the ball extremely well in the first half of their recent loss against UCLA on the road, but in the second half, the Dawgs got out of control and made a bad pass after bad pass. Scoring wise, Washington made five of their eight 3-point jumpers in the first half, with RaeQuan Battle going 3-6 in those first 20 minutes but only took three more threes in the second half. Those buckets were huge for the Dawgs to go into the locker room at halftime leading, but not being consistent in what’s working is what caused yet another lead to be blown.

Defend the 3

Washington allowed Stanford to make 11 threes with their 3-point percentage of 36.7%. So many times this season the Huskies have given up huge, momentum changing threes and that needed to stop eight games ago. Stanford has two guys who average over 40% on made 3-pointers per game with Isaac White and Spencer Jones. Jones alone as made 65 of them so far this season and accounted for four of their 11. Defending those big shooters is a must.

Isaiah Stewart—That’s the Key

It’s going to be the battle of the forwards with Isaiah Stewart and Oscar da Silva. In January when these two met, da Silva came out on top with 11 points, holding Stewart to only four on the night. Da Silva had seven boards, three steals, one turnover and shot just over 57% whereas Stewart only had five rebounds, one steal, three turnovers and was 25% from the floor. Isaiah Stewart having a good game and holding da Silva in check will be the key.

My Spread Prediction: -4 Stanford

My Total Score Prediction: 115