WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans at Home

Kaila Olin

Push the tempo

USC had 20 turnovers against Washington State in their recent win, and if the Dawgs can get someone to run sideline or a quick outlet and quickly transition or look down court, they can capitalize on those turnovers and create easy baskets while also gaining huge momentum. When Hec Ed has a loud crowd, especially on big plays like those, the Trojans could very well fall apart and the Huskies offense can make a statement.

Rebound

In their game against UCLA, the Dawgs accounted for 16 defensive boards and 11 offensive boards while allowing the Bruins to come down with 16 rebounds on defensive and 22 rebounds on offense. Plain and simple, the Dawgs will need to rebound to win this game and bounce back from a two-game losing streak.

Pack the Paint

In USC’s recent win over Washington State, the Trojans put up 40 of their 65 points from inside the key. With the height and quick hands on the UW roster in Jaden McDaniels, Naz Carter, and Isaiah Stewart, a 2-3 zone would work exceptionally well, especially since USC was only 1-7 from behind the arc. You take away what works for the Trojans, you take away their win.

My Spread Prediction: Dawgs -15

My Over/Under: 125

Against UCLA, Huskies Called in Reinforcements

Dan Raley

UW tried something new as starters got off to slow start.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.

WATCH: Kaila Olin Reviews Kaila's Keys for Conference Opener Against UCLA

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to beat the UCLA Bruins in their home conference opener

In a Rush: Ahmed 3rd UW Underclassman to Declare for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Huskies' 1,000-yard rusher bypasses his senior season.

UW's McDaniels Needs a Growth Spurt

Dan Raley

Freshman's ongoing game behavior isn't helping him or the Huskies.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies' Pac-12 Home Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

It Was Too Technical: UW Loses McDaniels Early, Falls at the End

Dan Raley

Freshman forward's night was a total bust against UCLA.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 'Bring Marques Home'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies safety standout makes impassioned plea for hiring next UW offensive coordinator.

Madsen on Rodgers: A Lesson in Husky Toughness

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen and Jimmy Rodgers were UW defensive teammates during a golden era

Recasner: 'Quade's the Key to UW Hoop Team

Dan Raley

Ex-Huskies point guard says new one has to be the difference-maker