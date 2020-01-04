WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans at Home

Push the tempo

USC had 20 turnovers against Washington State in their recent win, and if the Dawgs can get someone to run sideline or a quick outlet and quickly transition or look down court, they can capitalize on those turnovers and create easy baskets while also gaining huge momentum. When Hec Ed has a loud crowd, especially on big plays like those, the Trojans could very well fall apart and the Huskies offense can make a statement.

Rebound

In their game against UCLA, the Dawgs accounted for 16 defensive boards and 11 offensive boards while allowing the Bruins to come down with 16 rebounds on defensive and 22 rebounds on offense. Plain and simple, the Dawgs will need to rebound to win this game and bounce back from a two-game losing streak.

Pack the Paint

In USC’s recent win over Washington State, the Trojans put up 40 of their 65 points from inside the key. With the height and quick hands on the UW roster in Jaden McDaniels, Naz Carter, and Isaiah Stewart, a 2-3 zone would work exceptionally well, especially since USC was only 1-7 from behind the arc. You take away what works for the Trojans, you take away their win.

My Spread Prediction: Dawgs -15

My Over/Under: 125