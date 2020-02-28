HuskyMaven
WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Washington State Cougars at Home on Senior Night

Kaila Olin

Offense Needs to Bring the Crowd Alive

This in no way is going to be an almost only Husky crowd so expect there to be some noise while the Dawgs are on offense from some WSU fans. If Washington can make huge plays, drop some threes, get a dunk or two, and go on runs, then the home crowd will back them up and make it a huge factor in this competitive cross-state rival game and on senior night. Bringing the home crowd alive and quieting away fans will help feed the Huskies to a win.

Play Deny Defense Against Ellby

Star shooter for the Cougars is guard CJ Ellby who had 34 of the 79 points for WSU earlier this month against the Dawgs. With WSU’s second-best shooter Isaac Bonton questionable due to a hip injury, you know Ellby will be looking to have another huge game while also trying to pick up the slack of a missing Bonton. Ellby going 3-7 from close up, 6-9 from the three, and 10-10 from the free throw line, denying him the ball will be key.Win the Turnover Battle

Win the Turnover Battle

Not only does UW need to capitalize on turnovers and in their last meeting with WSU, they 18 points off of turnovers compared to the Cougars’ 27, but they need to have less turnovers. Washington turns the ball over about 19 times per 100 possessions whereas Washington State only turns it over 14 times per 100 possessions. If this is going to be another close game and with both averaging about 70 possession per 40 minutes (a non-overtime game), UW will need to make possessions count and come away with points as often as possible.

My Spread Prediction: -7 Washington

My Total Points Prediction: 134

2020 Eye On Recruiting: The Heart of Texas

Once he took over as Washington football coach, Jimmy Lake said he planned on turning the Huskies more aggressive. More aggressive in playcalling. More aggressive on the recruiting trail. With 17 UW scholarship offers extended to players in Texas, Lake looks to capitalize on the football-crazy state.

Mike Martin

by

Ct33

Timmons' Farewell Tour: Ultimate Team Player Set to Finish UW Career

New Zealander's best attribute as a Husky reserve and part-time starter has been his ability to weather all storms.

Dan Raley

Roy to Nowell: Be Patient and Good Things Will Happen

One former Husky passes sage advice to another and hears it in return about the pursuit of a productive NBA career.

Dan Raley

by

Ct33

A Coby Tribute: Remembering Nesby Glasgow (1957-2020), Ultimate UW Teammate, Classmate

Vince Coby was strongly influenced by the former Huskies defensive back who died from cancer on Tuesday night.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

Seattle Basketball Legend Jack Bergersen (1949-2020) Was Cougar With Husky Son

Local big man was a Cougar who grew up in the shadows of the University of Washington and sent a son to the Huskies.

Dan Raley

At the NFL Combine, Eason Has People Talking About That Arm

The former University of Washington quarterback brings plenty of intrigue to Indianapolis as this enticing yet still unproven offensive leader.

Dan Raley

by

Ct33

Huskies' 1978 Rose Bowl Hero Nesby Glasgow Dies From Cancer

Former Washington defensive back Nesby Glasgow passed away Tuesday night. He was part of Don James' first recruiting class in 1975. He didn't quite fit the criteria the Huskies aid out, but he was up to the challenge.

Mike Martin

The Homeless Husky: Ex-UW Linebacker Tim Meamber Is Coming In From the Cold

Living on the streets for four years, the former University of Washington and NFL football player will soon have a roof over his head.

Dan Raley

by

Greg Bis

Coby's Wolverine Moment: It's 193 Days to Michigan

The University of Washington running back never got on the field against the Big 10 team he so admired, but his career was influenced by one of its players.

Dan Raley

Something to Chew On: How Good is Huskies' BPJ? Will He Play Against WSU?

Little-used Washington big man is intriguing player whose time can't be far off.

Dan Raley

by

Ct33