WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Washington State Cougars at Home on Senior Night

Offense Needs to Bring the Crowd Alive

This in no way is going to be an almost only Husky crowd so expect there to be some noise while the Dawgs are on offense from some WSU fans. If Washington can make huge plays, drop some threes, get a dunk or two, and go on runs, then the home crowd will back them up and make it a huge factor in this competitive cross-state rival game and on senior night. Bringing the home crowd alive and quieting away fans will help feed the Huskies to a win.

Play Deny Defense Against Ellby

Star shooter for the Cougars is guard CJ Ellby who had 34 of the 79 points for WSU earlier this month against the Dawgs. With WSU’s second-best shooter Isaac Bonton questionable due to a hip injury, you know Ellby will be looking to have another huge game while also trying to pick up the slack of a missing Bonton. Ellby going 3-7 from close up, 6-9 from the three, and 10-10 from the free throw line, denying him the ball will be key.Win the Turnover Battle

Win the Turnover Battle

Not only does UW need to capitalize on turnovers and in their last meeting with WSU, they 18 points off of turnovers compared to the Cougars’ 27, but they need to have less turnovers. Washington turns the ball over about 19 times per 100 possessions whereas Washington State only turns it over 14 times per 100 possessions. If this is going to be another close game and with both averaging about 70 possession per 40 minutes (a non-overtime game), UW will need to make possessions count and come away with points as often as possible.

My Spread Prediction: -7 Washington

My Total Points Prediction: 134