WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW Beating UCLA in Conference Opener

Kaila Olin

Rebound on offense

In Washington’s loss to Houston down in Hawaii, the Dawgs only put up seven points from second chance opportunities off nine offensive rebounds. UCLA, however, in their loss to Cal State Fullerton, the Bruins had 18 points from second chance opportunities off of 14 offensive rebounds. You can’t win if you get out-rebounded.

Cause turnovers on defense

Houston only had seven turnovers, and four of those being steals. If the Dawgs want to gain momentum and control the time of possession, they are going to need to create some turnovers while on defense. The Bruins average about 13 turnovers per game and have 173 of them on the season so far, which gives UW a perfect opportunity to take advantage of mistakes and make a statement in their first conference game of the season.

Fix shooting percentages

In their recent game against Houston, the Dawgs shot 10-24 or 41.7% from the field in the first half and 3-10 or 30% from behind the 3-point line in the second half. Let’s not forget the Huskies going 5-10 from the free throw line in their loss to Tennessee either, therefore, working on those percentages and being more accurate and getting good looks will be crucial.

Kaila's prediction: Dawgs by 19

