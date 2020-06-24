HuskyMaven
Washington Says 2 Athletes Have Tested Positive for Virus, Doesn't ID Sport

Dan Raley

In a second week of coronavirus testing on campus, two University of Washington athletes among 119 turned up positive for the disease, a school spokesman said Wednesday.

The UW official was asked but could not specify which sport or sports were involved. The 119 total is from athletes examined over two weeks.

The school has permitted athletes from its 18 different sports to use its athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis but only in a medically controlled and phased approach.

Washington has fared better with coronavirus cases than schools such as Clemson, which has 28 positive athletes, including 23 football players; LSU, which has 30 football players in quarantine after being in contact with someone who is known to have the virus; and Kansas State, which shut down its facilities after 14 of 130 athletes tested were shown positive.

According to Husky head football trainer Rob Scheidegger, none of the school's 650 athletes had tested positive while away from school the past three months.

At the UW, each athlete must use one entryway, sign in and be tested. Groups of around 100 are being monitored for the virus. 

To provide social distancing, six different weight stations were set up in the concourses of Husky Stadium, in open and under cover.

NCAA schools are trying to maintain the health of their students with the possibility of football practices being offered in mid-July (see the accompanying video). 

The season's first football games are scheduled for two months from now. Medical professionals fear a second wave of positive coronavirus cases nationwide could scuttle part or all of the coming season.

Hollywood Moment: Sixkiller Turns in Leading-Man Performance to Upstage Harmon

The University of Washington quarterback returned after missing a month of the season with a knee injury and he led his team to a solid victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Purple and Gold Hornet: Bruce Lee Was 1960s UW Campus Curiosity

The famed martial-arts legend was a drama student at the University of Washington for three years. A pair of Husky football players called him a friend.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Who Could be the Next to Make Jimmy Lake Tweet 'Woof?'

Several Husky targets have the Washington Huskies high on their list. Who could be the next 2021 prospect to make Coach Jimmy Lake send out his signature tweet?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Listen: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon Discusses His Game on Fourth and Inches

Washington defensive back commit Dyson McCutcheon joins Trevor Mueller on our podcast to talk about how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Football Players Begin to Trickle Into Campus, Slowly and Carefully

As their Twitter feeds show, Washington players are turning up in Montlake. They're graduating on time. Others are taking orientation. The big thing will be to see if they can get a football season in.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky LB Commit Will Latu

Will Latu chose Father's Day to announce his football commitment to the Washington football program. John Garcia, Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting, joined Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the linebacker prospect and his future in Seattle.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

With Running Back Jim Eicher, the Huskies Rode the 'Bus' and Went Places

Amid the cast of characters who made Washington football fun in the 1970s, the walk-on from Queen Anne fit right in. So did his mode of transportation.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Levi Won't Be Left Out: Onwuzurike Named First-Team All-American

The senior defensive tackle from Texas receives his first honor as one of the nation's top college football players.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

BREAKING: Will Latu Makes His UW Commitment Official

The 2020 Washington defensive class added another highly coveted linebacker in inside linebacker Will Latu. The Huskies beat out USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska and Utah for his services.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

What's the Skinny on Brandon McKinney? Husky Starter or Backup?

The safety enters his senior season having skipped a redshirt season, started in the Rose Bowl and played in every game held in his career. There's got to be more to that, doesn't there?

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin