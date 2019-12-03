Lake: '2004 UW Firing Will Make Me a Stronger Head Coach'

Jimmy Lake was introduced as the 19th Washington football coach on Tuesday, amid much fanfare, hailed as the right guy for a difficult job. Fifteen years earlier, the school fired him and the rest of Keith Gilbertson's staff, discarding everyone without any hesitation.

It just shows how unpredictable the coaching profession can be: One minute, you're a fall guy; the next, you're a coaching savior.

However, doing it at the same school, in that order, is unique indeed, as Lake can readily attest.

"When we got fired, I can still remember to this day our family packing up, the whole house, getting it in a U-Haul, and driving to Pocatello, Idaho, to go work for free at Idaho State," he said. "I'm always going to lean back on those experiences and I think it's going to make me a stronger head football coach."

In 2004, Lake accepted the cornerbacks job from Gilbertson, leaving his alma mater, Eastern Washington, after two years as an assistant. It was a chance for him to move up and coach in the then-Pac-10. He ignored stark warnings offered by others about the limited job security.

The UW went 1-10 that season, losing all but a game to San Jose State. It began what became known as the Husky football dark ages, with five consecutive losing seasons following, including an 0-12 meltdown in 2008.

"Everyone told me not to take the job, that everyone was going to get fired," Lake said. "But it was an unbelievable experience, though the season didn't go well."

That time at the UW helped shape Jimmy Lake, a Spokane product who was a hard-hitting strong safety for North Central High School and Eastern Washington. He was a team captain and honorable-mention All-Big Sky Selection for Eastern.

Following his initial Huskies coaching stint, Lake served as an assistant at Montana State and in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, before he was part of a staff fired in his second go-round with Tampa Bay.

Lake joined Chris Petersen for two years at Boise State and followed him to Washington, and now will fill his shoes in leading the Huskies. He was as surprised as anyone when Petersen stepped down over the weekend.

"Nobody saw this coming," he said. "This definitely surprised everybody."

They'll coach together through the Huskies' bowl game, which hasn't been determined, and then Lake will take full control and likely form a coaching staff that suits him. He'll return most of his defense, but needs to boost an offense that may or may not have Jacob Eason at quarterback, depending on whether Eason turns pro early or not.

Lake looks back at that dreadful 2004 UW season as a career-builder, as necessary to get him in position to take this job. The Huskies lost to Notre Dame 38-3, to USC 38-0 and to Oregon 31-6. Everyone paid some dues, including the program's new head coach.

"You have to go through some hard things and that was a hard season," he said. "I learned a lot in how to do things but also in how not to do things."