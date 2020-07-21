HuskyMaven
3 UW Players Built for A Breakout Season

Kaila Olin

Arguments can be made over which is the most important part of a football team. It changes all the time.

The Washington defense might limit team to points and yards, or the Husky offense puts up exciting plays and scores a lot of points, to the UW special teams put the team in better position whether on the field or on the scoreboard. 

No matter what we find is most, each group will always have a breakout player every year. They find a way to get people’s attention and make other teams aware of their presence.

Having a breakout season doesn’t always mean someone has the most yards or the most tackles. Sometimes it's who makes the most improvement or becomes a rising star.

Washington has three to watch for and we talk about them here.

California's Announcement on HS Football and What it Means to the UW

The state's decision to move all or most of the high school football season to 2021 could have a huge effect on the University of Washington.

Kaila Olin

monkeyarms

Follow the Leader: Alphonzo Tuputala Makes It Clear the Husky Role He Desires

The Washington linebacker didn't have a lot of scholarship offers, but he's someone who knows who he is and where he's going.

Dan Raley

UW's Molden, Tryon Selected to Thorpe, Butkus Watch Lists

The senior Husky cornerback and junior outside linebacker continue to pile up the preseason honors.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

"It's Going to Change a lot of Things;" California Commits/Targets React to Season's Delay

Washington Husky recruits react to the California Interscholastic Federation's announcement of the delay of the 2020 football season.

Mike Martin

TianaCole

Remembering the Tailgate: A Tribute to a College Football Tradition on Hold

Half the fun of going to watch football on Saturday is spending a few hours beforehand stuffing yourself, having one too many cocktails and generally hanging out with a bunch of friends outside the stadium. Will it ever come back?

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: CIF Delays Football Season Until 2021

California announced that its high school football season will be delayed until December or January. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers initial reaction.

Mike Martin

California High School Football Gets Pushed into 2021 Because of Pandemic Concern

State playoffs won't be settled until mid-April if this alternative plan is utilized as hoped.

Dan Raley

SI All-American Picks Nation's Top 10 Interior O-Linemen; See Where UW's Prentice Fits In

The O'Dea High offensive guard was a significant addition to the University of Washington recruiting class. This list helps you understand why.

Dan Raley

Fabiculanan Will Be PA Announcer's Nightmare; Maybe Opposing QBs', Too

The Southern California cornerback helps give the University of Washington football team a very diverse looking roster. See why.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy Shows Respect to a New Opponent

The former Husky football co-captain offers a message of caution. He likes people. He doesn't want to see anyone needlessly become ill or die.

Dan Raley