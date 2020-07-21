3 UW Players Built for A Breakout Season

Arguments can be made over which is the most important part of a football team. It changes all the time.

The Washington defense might limit team to points and yards, or the Husky offense puts up exciting plays and scores a lot of points, to the UW special teams put the team in better position whether on the field or on the scoreboard.

No matter what we find is most, each group will always have a breakout player every year. They find a way to get people’s attention and make other teams aware of their presence.

Having a breakout season doesn’t always mean someone has the most yards or the most tackles. Sometimes it's who makes the most improvement or becomes a rising star.

Washington has three to watch for and we talk about them here.