4 Huskies Named to All-Pac-12 First Team; 11 Receive League Recognition

The departing Elijah Molden is a repeat selection in the defensive secondary, while Jaxson Kirkland, Cade Otton and Zion Tupuola-Fetui are new choices.

Oregon might be the Pac-12 football champion, but USC and the University of Washington topped the first-team All-Pac-12 selections with five and four players, respectively. The Ducks had just two first-unit picks.

Counting second-team and honorable-mention accolades, 11 Huskies in all received some sort of recognition from the conference on Tuesday.

Departing senior defensive back Elijah Molden, junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, junior tight end Cade Otton and sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui were each first-team picks.

Molden, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder from West Linn, Oregon, is a repeat selection and announced on Monday that he would pursue an NFL career rather than use a remaining year of college eligibility.

The 6-7, 305-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington — son of Dean Kirkland, who was a first-team pick as a UW offensive guard in 1990 — made the successful move to left tackle from right guard during the four-game season. The three-year starter now must decide whether it's time to make himself available for the pro draft or play another season. He's considered a second- or third-round pro pick.

Otton, a 6-5, 240-pounder from Tumwater, Washington, led the Huskies in receiving with 18 catches for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a last-second game-winner against Utah. A three-year starter, he likewise has to contemplate his pro future.

Tupuola-Fetui, the 6-3, 280-pound edge rusher from Pearl City, Hawaii, surprised everyone by piling up seven sacks in his first three games to lead the nation in that category at one point. He wasn't even a Husky starter when the season-opening depth chart was released, but got his chance when others were injured.

In preseason All-Pac-12 selections made by the media in early November, Molden and Kirkland were singled out as first-team players, Otton was relegated to the second team and Tupuola-Fetui was nowhere to be found.

The UW had a pair of second-team honorees in sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, the one-time walk-on player from Las Vegas who led the Huskies in tackles with 47, including 18 against Stanford; and sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie, who is destined to be the UW's secondary leader now that Molden is moving on.

Five UW players received honorable mention in redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris from Puyallup, Washington; 6-5, 300-pound senior center Luke Wattenberg from Trabuco Canyon, California; 6-3, 330-pound sophomore offensive tackle Victor Curne from Houston; 6-6, 335-pound junior offensive guard Henry Bainivalu from Sammamish, Washington; and special-teamer Kyler Gordon from Mukilteo, Washington.

Wattenberg is a four-year starter who recently announced he would return to play for the Huskies in the 2021 season. Morris and Curne were first-time starters. Bainivalu was in his first year as a full-time starter. Gordon, a starting cornerback when the season ended, has been a special-teams leader for two seasons.

Washington State and Arizona were the only schools with no first-team choices.

The complete All-Pac-12 listing can be found here.

