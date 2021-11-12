4 UW Assistant Coaches Who Didn't Work Out as Boss and 1 Who Would Have

The University of Washington, when faced with a football coaching change, has never got it right when bringing Husky assistant coaches into the equation. Each time it's turned out messy.

The school, either looking to retain program continuity or simply looking for an easy way out of the coaching search, has hired five of these loyal soldiers over the past 100 years — and fired four of them and is on the verge of terminating the fifth one.

Jimmy Lake looked like a perfect fit until he didn't, when his team began losing and he was caught on a TV camera having an explosive moment with a player. A few more victories and no video footage of the heated moment last weekend, and it would be business as usual for Lake.

However, he's suspended and on the verge of becoming a tragic figure in Husky football annals, because of his emotional outburst, and joining the others who couldn't quite bridge the career gap from UW assistant to head coach for long.

The previously fired include Keith Gilbertson, Jim Lambright, John Cherberg and Ralph "Pest" Welch, their promotions and ensuing terminations turning becoming headline stuff.

Then, of course, the UW totally fumbled a perfectly good reason to elevate hire a former assistant when it passed on Gary Pinkel.

In 1998, he was the Toledo head coach, eight seasons after he left as the Husky offensive coordinator for Don James, who he had played for at Kent State. He had been perfectly groomed to become the Montlake leader.

Gary Pinkel was the UW offensive coordinator through 1990 before leaving for Toledo and Missouri. UW Athletics

Pinkel was interested in the UW job when Jim Lambright got fired at the end of that season. He interviewed for it, became a finalist and got passed over when UW athletic director Barbara Hedges decided she had to have someone with more of a carnival marketing approach.

She hired Rick Neuheisel.

Neuheisel, of course, lasted four seasons before he was fired for being involved in an NCAA tournament office pool, one which later was deemed permissible.

Pinkel went on to Missouri, where he went to nine bowl games in 11 seasons (10 in 15 overall), a pair of Big 12 championship games and into the SEC with the Tigers as a full-fledged member.

During that run, the UW actually made a pitch for him when Tyrone Willingham was fired in 2008, but Pinkel had Missouri rolling and Michigan was pursuing him. He passed on the opportunity, which was a huge rebuilding effort.

"I did talk with them a couple of times," Pinkel said of the Huskies. "It just didn't go. One time I was interested, the other time I wasn't. That would have been an awesome opportunity, but they went in a different direction. We did a lot of great things. We came to Missouri."

Gary Pinkel returned for the Don James memorial in 2013 while he was still the Missouri coach. Dan Raley

So now the personable Lake, who spent six seasons as a Chris Petersen assistant and well suited to become the UW head coach, got careless with his dream job and, by all accounts, is about to lose it.

Others who met a similar Husky fate are as follows:

Keith Gilbertson

He was the UW offensive coordinator for the 1991 national championship team, who used that leverage to become the California coach, but got fired after minimal success. He eventually came back to the Huskies as part of Neuheisel's staff. He was asked to become the head coach in Montlake when Neuheisel was removed and reluctantly accepted, lasting two seasons before the team nosedived to 1-10 in 2004 and he and his staff were fired. Lake was a young defensive-backs coach and among those dismissed.

Jim Lambright

Lambright served as an assistant coach for Jim Owens and James, becoming a highly regarded defensive coordinator for the latter. When James resigned after his program was socked with a bowl ban and scholarship limits for Husky irregularities, Lambright became the head coach in 1993. In his second season, he beat Ohio State at home and ended Miami's 58-game home winning streak. Yet he continuously clashed with Hedges, the UW AD, and she fired him following a 6-6 season while facing donor pressure in 1998.

John Cherberg

In 1953, Cherberg was elevated from Howie Odell's staff after the glorious Hugh McElhenny/Don Heinrich era ended. He was a disaster, lasting just three seasons. He went 3-6-1, 2-8 and 5-4-1. With his team turning mutinous, Cherberg went on KING-TV and revealed the existence of a booster slush fund that paid the players handsomely over and above scholarship allowances, and he was pushed out. He rebounded nicely by becoming the state's lieutenant governor two years later and holding that job for 32 years.

Ralph "Pest" Welch

This man was a loyal assistant coach to Jimmy Phelan for a dozen seasons and promoted to head coach when Phelan was fired in 1941, a week after Pearl Harbor was bombed and the U.S. entered World War II. Welch coached six seasons of mostly break-even football, compiling a 27-20-3 record, and he was fired in 1947. Seattle Post-Intelligencer sports editor Royal Brougham privately bragged how he grew weary of Welch, had the ear of the UW athletic director and got him fired.

