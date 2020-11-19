4th and Inches Podcast: Arizona Preview with Alameda Ta'amu

The University of Washington football team comes off a tough 27-21 victory over Oregon State to face Arizona, its Pac-12 South crossover opponent.

Using a new quarterback in Dylan Morris, the Huskies leaned heavily on the offensive line to wear out the OSU front seven.

Earlier in the day, Arizona led most of its game against the 20th-ranked USC Trojans until the final minute of the game.

Most analysts considered Arizona to be one of the weaker teams in the Pac-12 south, but the Wildcats surprised many by controlling most of that game.

Former Husky defensive lineman Alameda Ta'amu joins hosts Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to break down the matchup.