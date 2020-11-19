SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

4th and Inches Podcast: Arizona Preview with Alameda Ta'amu

Trevor Mueller

The University of Washington football team comes off a tough 27-21 victory over Oregon State to face Arizona, its Pac-12 South crossover opponent.

Using a new quarterback in Dylan Morris, the Huskies leaned heavily on the offensive line to wear out the OSU front seven. 

Earlier in the day, Arizona led most of its game against the 20th-ranked USC Trojans until the final minute of the game. 

Most analysts considered Arizona to be one of the weaker teams in the Pac-12 south, but the Wildcats surprised many by controlling most of that game.

Former Husky defensive lineman Alameda Ta'amu joins hosts Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to break down the matchup. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fraley, Huskies Lost Mambo Socks, Nothing Else

The UW players were accused of throwing gang signs, but they were just celebrating at Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ex-Husky McDaniels Lands with Timberwolves, 12 Picks Behind Stewart

The former University of Washington big man will try to push aside a disappointing college experience and be a much better pro.

Dan Raley

Pleasant Dreams: Kamari Is the No. 1 Husky TB, Taking it All in Stride

The University of Washington senior doesn't let much bother him. He just takes things, such as starting at running back, as they come.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

COVID-19 Cases Drop from 13 to 5 Among UW Athletes

The school has dealt with 51 active tests for its athletes since it began testing in mid June.

Dan Raley

While Some Huskies Have More Playing Time, Here's 6 Who Have Regressed

UW coach Jimmy Lake has made it more competitive than ever for starting jobs and game action. Here are six who have fallen back some.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Bajema Receives Waiver, Making Him Eligible for Next Week's UW Opener

The shooting guard from Michigan should contribute right away to the Huskies, who face Portland State on Nov. 25.

Dan Raley

After 8 Months in NBA Limbo, Stewart, McDaniels Ready to Be Drafted

The former University of Washington big men are projected as late first-rounders in Wednesday's draft.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen's Party Became Wake After UCLA's Upset in '90

The Huskies let a huge opportunity get away the year before their successful national championship run.

Dan Raley