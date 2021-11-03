Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down a Big UW Win at Stanford

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies' 20-13 victory in Palo Alto.
    Author:

    Late Saturday night, when the clock hit zeros in Palo Alto, the Washington Huskies walked off the field victorious for the first time since 2007. It wasn't the most convincing win for the Huskies, but ending a streak that the two previous head coaches couldn't break is noteworthy.

    The Huskies seemed to be in control for most of the game by allowing the Cardinal offense to move within the 20-yard lines through dump-off passes over the middle. Yet the Washington defense stood strong against the Cardinal offense, twice ending scoring threats.

    The offense was able to score in both halves of this contest. The offensive line came out of hibernation with its run-blocking, springing Sean McGrew for 114 yards and Cam Davis for another 99. 

    If there was a momentary letdown, Washington was 12-3 only to give up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, beginning with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tanner McKee. 

    Read More

    With 7:29 left, the Huskies handed the ball over on downs and fell behind 13-12 on a Cardinal field goal.

    This is where the fun began for the visitors. 

    With 21 seconds on the clock, UW quarterback Dylan Morris saved his best throw for last when he linked up with Jalen McMillan for a 20-yard over-the-shoulder catch to put the Huskies ahead for good. Giles Jackson's 2-point conversion run supplied the final margin at 20-13. 

    Our football analysts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller review what happened on Saturday night and provide their insights.

    stanford video
    Football

    4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down a Big UW Win at Stanford

    44 seconds ago
    Clay Helton walks out of Husky Stadium in 2019.
    Football

    Fired as USC Coach, Clay Helton Gets Hired 7 Weeks Later

    9 minutes ago
    Dylan Morris talks about fan backlash as the UW quarterback.
    Football

    Dylan Morris Admittedly Hears Some Fan Backlash from the Stands

    1 hour ago
    Erik Stevenson now plays at South Carolina after leaving the UW.
    Basketball

    4 Husky Hoop Transfers Pegged for Starting Roles on New Teams

    2 hours ago
    Voi Tunuufi has been a freshman sensation.
    Football

    It's All True, Freshman Voi Tunuufi Is Way Ahead Of His Time As Husky D-Lineman

    4 hours ago
    Husky Stadium in October.
    Football

    Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

    6 hours ago
    Giles Jackson hauls in a Husky kickoff.
    Football

    After Change of Scenery, Here's How UW Portal Transfers Have Fared

    8 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake spoke about Oregon as the week got started.
    Football

    Lake Tried to be Careful About What He Said about the Ducks ... Oops

    Nov 1, 2021