4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down a Big UW Win at Stanford

Late Saturday night, when the clock hit zeros in Palo Alto, the Washington Huskies walked off the field victorious for the first time since 2007. It wasn't the most convincing win for the Huskies, but ending a streak that the two previous head coaches couldn't break is noteworthy.

The Huskies seemed to be in control for most of the game by allowing the Cardinal offense to move within the 20-yard lines through dump-off passes over the middle. Yet the Washington defense stood strong against the Cardinal offense, twice ending scoring threats.

The offense was able to score in both halves of this contest. The offensive line came out of hibernation with its run-blocking, springing Sean McGrew for 114 yards and Cam Davis for another 99.

If there was a momentary letdown, Washington was 12-3 only to give up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, beginning with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tanner McKee.

With 7:29 left, the Huskies handed the ball over on downs and fell behind 13-12 on a Cardinal field goal.

This is where the fun began for the visitors.

With 21 seconds on the clock, UW quarterback Dylan Morris saved his best throw for last when he linked up with Jalen McMillan for a 20-yard over-the-shoulder catch to put the Huskies ahead for good. Giles Jackson's 2-point conversion run supplied the final margin at 20-13.

Our football analysts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller review what happened on Saturday night and provide their insights.