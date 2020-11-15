SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

4th and Inches Podcast: First Reaction to the UW's Opening Win

Trevor Mueller

The Huskies' starting quarterback situation was finally resolved when Washington took the field on a wet November night and put the ball in the hands of redshirt freshman Dylan Morris. 

In his first game as head coach, Jimmy Lake chose Morris to be his starting quarterback and the winner of a four-player battle.

Morris showed he was a capable starter. He made no turnovers. He put point on the board. 

Offensive coordinator John Donovan leaned into a talented offensive line that pushed the Beavers front seven around and created lanes for running backs Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant and Richard Newton.

We have the complete breakdown here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morris-led Huskies Do Just Enough to Beat the Beavers in Season Opener

The long-overdue UW debut brought a number of surprises, both good and bad, in a 27-21 victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

A Postcard from Husky Stadium: Wish You Were Here

The Iconic football facility, 100 years old this season, just isn't the same without 72,000 fans squeezed inside.

Dan Raley

by

BOW2WA

UW Quarterback Carousel Gets Settled Against Beavers — or Does It?

Unless we're way off base, Sacramento State graduate transfer Kevin Thomson should take the first snaps in the opener.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Thomson Missing as Other Husky QBs Go Through Pre-Game Warmups

Sacramento State transfer quarterback is in street clothes as kickoff approaches, apparently unavailable to play.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Husky Offensive Line Is a Big Deal; When It Stands Up, It Can See Boise

Washington's five blockers together form the heaviest line in school history. By a wide margin. These guys should be good, too.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: James Taught Turner, Huskies 'The Spartan Life'

The University of Washington coach referenced ancient warriors as he guided his players to national championship. In time, it all made sense.

Dan Raley

UW vs. OSU: It's Been 102 Years Since Husky Football Started This Late

The University of Washington team had to navigate another pandemic and face Oregon State way back when. The similarities are sort of haunting.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Kennedy Was a Big Fan of Beno, Not So Much USC

The University of Washington offensive tackle opened up a lot of holes for Bryant to run through against the Trojans during the national title run.

Dan Raley

by

Opusone

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

UW signs Jackson Grant of Olympia, its lone recruit over two classes now, which seems very odd.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Picks Podcast: Our Panel Chooses the Week 2 Pac-12 Winners

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin, Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller are joined by former Washington two-way lineman Jordan White-Frisbee to determine this weekend's outcomes.

Trevor Mueller