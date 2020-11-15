4th and Inches Podcast: First Reaction to the UW's Opening Win

The Huskies' starting quarterback situation was finally resolved when Washington took the field on a wet November night and put the ball in the hands of redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.

In his first game as head coach, Jimmy Lake chose Morris to be his starting quarterback and the winner of a four-player battle.

Morris showed he was a capable starter. He made no turnovers. He put point on the board.

Offensive coordinator John Donovan leaned into a talented offensive line that pushed the Beavers front seven around and created lanes for running backs Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant and Richard Newton.

