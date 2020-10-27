SI.com
HuskyMaven
4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the USC Trojans

Trevor Mueller

Clay Helton and the USC Trojans return from an 8-5 record, one that didn't thrill the fan base. With all of the talent on the roster, the Trojans expect to do better.

Kedon Slovis emerged as the USC starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019 and he's poised to become one of the best signal-callers in the Pac-12 as a sophomore.

Ryan Abraham, publisher of uscfootball.com of the 247sports network, discusses the current state of the USC program.

