4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Oregon State Beavers

The Washington Huskies will get their season going at home this weekend against Oregon State and coach Jonathan Smith, their former offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen.

The Beavers had hopes of taking a step forward in pulling out of the bottom of the Pac 12 North, but they fell to the Washington State Cougars in their opening game last Saturday.

The Huskies have the advantage of being able to evaluate some tape of their next opponent while offering none.

On the other hand, Washington hasn't played in 11 months while Oregon State has the benefit of recent game experience.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant break down the match-up.