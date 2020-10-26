4th and Inches Podcast: A Look at the Colorado Buffaloes

Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker looked like he had the Colorado football program moving in the right direction before leaving Boulder after just one season for Michigan State. Hey, he beat the Huskies.

Brought in to replace Tucker and run the Pac-12 program is Karl Dorrell, hired away from the Miami Dolphins as a receivers coach and a former UCLA coach from 2003-07.

Chase Howell, who follows Colorado's football fortunes, explains what Dorrell has to do to give the program momentum again.