4th and Inches Podcast: A Look at the Colorado Buffaloes

Trevor Mueller

Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker looked like he had the Colorado football program moving in the right direction before leaving Boulder after just one season for Michigan State. Hey, he beat the Huskies. 

Brought in to replace Tucker and run the Pac-12 program is Karl Dorrell, hired away from the Miami Dolphins as a receivers coach and a former UCLA coach from 2003-07.

Chase Howell, who follows Colorado's football fortunes, explains what Dorrell has to do to give the program momentum again. 

Sirmons Don't Let Family Get in the Way of Practice or the Upcoming Opener

Jackson and Jacob act like brothers, but they don't let bloodlines interfere with their football pursuits. They're teammates, but often practice opponents.

Kickoff Time and Broadcast Network Set for UW-Cal Football Game

The Huskies and the Bears will open the season against each other on Nov. 7 in Berkeley, California.

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen Says 'The Ducks Were Kind of a Nobody'

The University of Washington football team treated Oregon like any other opponent on the way to the national championship.

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Bailey Wasn't Happy With Cal Game

The All-American wide receiver got neutralized that day and it had more to do with his quarterback than the Bears defense.

Letuligasenoa Drops Weight, Builds Confidence as UW Defense Needs to Lead

The University of Washington defensive lineman is poised to assume a big role on this Husky team.

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Big Foot Lives on the UW Roster

The UW place-kicking competition is one of the more inspirational scenarios on Jimmy Lake's football team.

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Pac-12 North Winners and Losers of Playing in Empty Stadiums

While fans groaned over the announcement that no fans would be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season, some teams may have rejoiced. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at which teams will be the winners and losers.

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Road to 1991 Perfection: Walter Bailey Put Exclamation Mark on Cal Victory

The University of Washington cornerback was up for the challenge when his team went head to head with the unbeaten Bears. He brought things to an end.

