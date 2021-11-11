Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    4th and Inches: Reviewing the Shove, Previewing ASU

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the Sun Devils matchup and the turmoil surrounding the program.
    The University of Washington football program is in the midst of one of its most tumultuous times in recent memory. 

    The 2021 season has not gone the way many in the media locally and around the country predicted. The Huskies find themselves at 4-5 after the recent 26-16 loss to Oregon. The setback to the Ducks and corresponding offensive issues led to the dismissal of UW offensive coordinator John Donovan, a firing most figured was coming at any time.

    Often a coordinator firing would dominate the headlines for a week. However, Husky coach Jimmy Lake was at the center of a bigger weekend controversy.

    The school suspended Lake for a week for striking or attempting to strike walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on his helmet,  followed by a two-hand shove in the back when Fuavai was walking away.

    Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as UW coach for the ASU game and receivers coach Junior Adams will assume the role as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

    It is unclear whether Lake will coach a game again for Washington (4-5 overall, 3-3 Pac-12), but the football season continues without him and the Huskies have a challenging matchup with Arizona State.

    The Sun Devils (6-3 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) bounced back from some disappointing losses to take a convincing 31-16 win over USC, essentially ending the Trojans' hope for the South Division crown and a shot at winning the conference.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the turmoil around the program and what the Huskies must do to beat the Sun Devils.

