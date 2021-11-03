5 Minutes with Carson Bruener, the Huskies' Rising Star

Carson Bruener has got this rich deep voice that makes you sit up and listen to him. He's got some good stories to tell, too.

Like the one about him making his first start for the University of Washington football team against Stanford, and how he's got everyone talking about him.

The Husky fan base. The Pac-12. No doubt, the Oregon Ducks.

Bruener burst on to the scene on Saturday with 16 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, in the UW's 20-13 victory in Palo Alto.

For his efforts, he was named Pac-12 defensive and freshman players of the week simultaneously, something that hadn't happened before.

While he answered questions about his weekend accomplishments, Bruener also spoke about his Husky recruitment, his shift from inside linebacker to outside and back, and being the son of former UW and NFL tight end Mark Bruener.

Playing for Redmond High School, which hasn't been one of the state powerhouse teams, Bruener was always asked if he would consider changing schools to someplace a little more visible to recruiters.

"My dad said, 'If you're good enough, they will find you,' " Carson Bruener said. "It doesn't matter where you — my dad came from Aberdeen, a pretty small town — so no matter how good you are, no matter how bad your team is, if you're good enough, they will find you."

It's sort of like what the Huskies did with him. In a time of need, they unearthed a redshirt freshman linebacker who was deep on the depth chart just a few weeks back and made him a star.

Bruener grew up with the Oregon-UW rivalry, but the Ducks rattled off a 12-game win streak in the series, making him realized that neither side was very fond of the other. As a player, he's found the whole thing even more intense.

"It's even more blown up here than being a fan," he said. "This is definitely a huge week for us."

For spring football, he was asked move to outside linebacker because the numbers were low for that position group before moving back inside after an even bigger need arose there. He figures he gained some valuable insight to pass rushing in his temporary stop with the other guys.

Bruener also talked about not getting initially recruited by Washington and considering other college football programs before he was called to Chris Petersen's office and given an offer. Twelve schools, in all, made him scholarship proposals and he visited Northwestern of the Big Ten.

His father thought he would commit to the Huskies on the spot, but the younger Bruener waited another four days before saying yes. It must have been the competitor in him to make the UW wait just a little bit.

Bruener, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound second-year freshman, currently is one of four legacy players on the UW roster, or sons of one-time Huskies. He's joined by junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland (whose dad is Dean), walk-on freshman tight end Zeke Pelluer (Steve) and true freshman quarterback Sam Huard (Damon).

Huard's dad and Bruener's father played together at the UW in 1991-94. Later their families would visit each other and Sam and Carson got better acquainted. They both made a point to congratulate the other when their Husky commitments became known publicly, with an added positive twist.

"We were both just like talking for a little bit about how cool it was that our parents played together," Bruener said, "and now we were going to be able to be teammates, as well."

