5 Players Who Could Decide the UW-Oregon Outcome

The wind is going to blow, the rain could be going sideways and any number of things might happen during Saturday's Washington-Oregon football game. The coaches, players and fans all will be amped up. ABC-TV cameras will be on hand to capture all of the rivalry nuttiness.

This is the game everyone in a 275-mile radius has been waiting for, the battle between the country's two of the most northwestern states. Purple and green. Fur and feathers flying.

Each has experienced its own period of modern-times dominance. Each has unashamedly run up the score. They've split the past four games and haven't played in two years.

Oregon (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12), ranked as one of the projected College Football Playoff contenders with an impressive road conquest of Ohio State, comes in a touchdown favorite over the Huskies (4-4, 3-2), who just beat Stanford, something the Ducks couldn't do.

No one is ever quite ready for what can happen when these teams meet, such as Kenny Wheaton's epic 97-yard interception return for a game-saving Oregon touchdown with 1:05 remaining in 1994 or Mark Lee's 53-yard punt return for a Husky score and the game-winner with 1:59 left in 1979.

That said, we've arbitrarily picked out five players who might have a hand in influencing the outcome, with a comment on each one from UW coach Jimmy Lake.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

No player will command more attention in this game than Oregon's 6-foot-5, 258-pound sophomore outside linebacker. He's Zion Tupuola-Fetui coming off the edge, only better. He has 23 quarterback hurries in three games. He easily could be the first player taken in the next NFL draft. Good luck to Husky tackles Troy Fautanu or Victor Curne in trying to block him. Jimmy Lake: "Game-wrecker, yes. This is the best that I've seen him play. When we played him [before], he was a true freshman and kind of a work in the making. You could see the talent obviously, and we saw it when he was in high school, but in the film this year you definitely see the progression of where he is now. We definitely need to know where he's at."

Cade Otton

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior tight end hasn't quite had the season he was envisioning for the Huskies after a bout with COVID-19 and having defenses overplay him. But there's still time. He has 20 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown. He's the guy Dylan Morris will go to if this game stays close and goes down to the wire. Jimmy Lake: "A lot of times they do know we like to go to Cade Otton, and they may have a guy underneath and a guy over the top and now we've got to go somewhere else. But then also, it comes back to us as coaches making sure we need to spring him free and he is getting the touches because he's a chain-mover."

Travis Dye

Oregon's top running back C.J. Verdell went out with a season-ending injury after compiling 406 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns over five games and the Ducks didn't even flinch. They simply inserted Dye, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior who has supplied 609 yards and 10 scores. Sort of an old-school runner, he became the first player in NCAA history to score on four consecutive rushes, doing this against UCLA. He could wear the Huskies out. Jimmy Lake: "He's a football player. Yeah, I know everyone's a football player, but I'll bet you could line him up at safety, at linebacker, at nickel. You could line him out at receiver and he'd have a bunch of catches. ... Seems like he's been there forever. He's a player I have a lot of respect for."

Voi Tunuufi

For Washington to stay in this game, it needs a push up front on defense. All season long, the Huskies have been pushed around in the trenches. Has anyone forgotten Michigan's 343 yards rushing? Tunuufi, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound true freshman is the sort of player Oregon has made a living off of over the past coupe of a decades, coming up with a young, physical player ready to go. He started at Arizona two weeks ago. He had two sacks against Stanford last weekend. The Huskies need to keep him going against the Ducks. Tunuufi has quick feet, great leverage and the right temperament. Jimmy Lake: "The game is not too big for him. When he arrived in January, we just knew right away he was going to play as a true freshman. He was picking up the calls, his technique, his fundamentals."

Giles Jackson

The Huskies don't have as much talent as Oregon, so they're going to have to get creative if they want to win this game. They're going to have to find a way to break Jackson loose. He might be the fastest player on the field. The UW likes to throw to him, run him, use him on punt and kickoff returns, and on punt and kickoff coverage teams. He had 95- and 97-yard returns for scores at Michigan. The Huskies haven't got him loose for more than 33 yards on a pass play. If they can find a way to bust him loose, the Ducks suddenly might be had. Jimmy Lake: "I wouldn't just say it about Giles, I'd say it about anybody, I wish we'd had more explosive plays across the offense with all of our pass receivers. Giles is a young player, I'm glad he's a Dawg and I think you're just going to see his game grow and develop as well." How about a 90-yarder? "I'll take one of those."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven