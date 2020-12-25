7 Huskies Named to AP All-Pac-12 Team; Bainivalu on Second Unit
Seven University of Washington football players earned spots on the first and second units of the Associated Press All-Pac-12 team, with Husky offensive guard Henry Bainivalu drawing his highest accolades yet.
Bainivalu, a 6-foot-6, 335-pound junior from Sammamish, Washington, was named to the second-team offense. He was part of the biggest offensive line in Husky history, one averaging 6-6 and 324 pounds per player. He was an honorable-mention pick on the previously released conference All-Pac-12 team.
UW players selected as AP conference first-teamers were senior cornerback Elijah Molden, junior tight end Cade Otton and sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
Joining Bainivalu on the second team were junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Each of these Huskies received some sort of attention on the All-Pac-12 team released by the conference.
Here's the complete listing of the AP All-Pac-12 team:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, 6-1, 195, Jr, Anaheim Hills, California
WR — Simi Fehoko, Stanford, 6-4, 227, Jr, Sandy, Utah
T — Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, 6-4, 315, Jr, Oakland, California
T —Abe Lucas, Washington State, 6-7, 328, Jr, Everett, Washington
G -- Dohnovan West, Arizona State, 6-3, 315, So, Mission Hills, California
G — Ryan Walk, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr, Eugene, Oregon
C -- Drew Dalman, Stanford, 6-3, 300, Sr, Salinas, California
TE -- Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 240, Sr, Tumwater, Washington
QB -- Kevon Slovis, USC, 6-3, 215, So, Scottsdale, Arizona
RB -- Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, 5-10, 217, Jr, Harbor City, California
RB— Jarek Broussard, Colorado, 5-9, 185, So, Dallas
PK -- Jadon Redding, Utah, 5-11, 190, So, Fredricksburg, Virginia
All-purpose -- Demetric Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California
Defense
DE -- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-5, 250, So, Los Angeles
DE — Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, 6-4, 285, Jr, Gilbert, Arizona
DT -- Marlon Tuipulotu, USC, 6-3, 305, Jr, Independence, Oregon
DT — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, 6-2, 279, Sr, Portland, Oregon
LB -- Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-3, 235, Sr, Danville, California
LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington, 6-3, 280, So, Pearl City, Hawaii
LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, Jr, Chula Vista, California
CB -- Mykeal Wright, Oregon, 5-11, 182, So, Antelope Valley, California
CB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State, 6-0, 180, Sr, Chandler, Arizona
u-S -- Talanoa Hufanga, USC, 6-1, 213, Jr, Corvallis, Oregon
S — Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, Sr, West Linn, Oregon
P — Ben Griffiths, USC, 6-5, 245, So, Melbourne, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR -- Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210, So, Moorpark, California
WR — Tyler Vaughns, USC, 6-2, 190, Sr, Pasadena, California
T -- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 295, Sr, Portland, Oregon
T — Will Sherman, Colorado, 6-4, 310, Jr, Allen, Texas
G -- Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-6, 335, Sr, Sammamish, Washington
G — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-5, 318, Jr, Deming, Washington
(asterisk)C — Cade Cote, Arizona State, 6-3, 280, Sr, Gilbert, Arizona
(asterisk)C — Nick Ford, Utah, 6-5, 315, Jr, San Pedro, California
TE -- Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 242, So, Glendale, California
QB -- Tyler Shough, Oregon, 6-5, 221, So, Chandler, Arizona
RB -- Ty Jordan, Utah, 5-7, 200, Fr, Mesquite, Texas
RB — Demetic Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California
PK — Blake Mazza, Washington State, 5-9, 183, Jr, Plano, Texas
All-purpose -- Britain Covey, Utah, 5-8, 172, Jr, Provo, Utah
Defense
DE -- Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 250, Jr, Laie, Hawaii
DE — Drake Jackson, USC, 6-4, 255, So, Corona, California
DT -- Mustafa Johnson, Colorado, ,6-2, 290, Sr, Turlock, California
DT — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State, 6-1, 310, Jr, Long Beach, California
LB -- Caleb Johnson, UCLA, 6-1, 230, Jr, Murrieta, California
LB — Carson Wells, Colorado, 6-4, 250, Jr, Bushnell, Florida
LB — Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington, 6-0, 230, Jr, Anchorage, Alaska
CB -- Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195, Jr, Westminster, California
CB —Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, 5-11, 195, Se, Los Angeles
S -- Evan Fields, Arizona State, 61-, 195, Sr, Oklahoma City
S —Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC, 6-4, 205, Jr, Phoenix
P--Oscar Draguicevich, Washington State, 6-0, 182, Sr, Hutto, Texas
Offensive Player of the Year — Jarek Broussard, Colorado and Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.
Defensive Player of the Year — Talanoa Hufanga, USC
Newcomer of the Year — Ty Jordan, Utah.
Coach of the Year — Karl Dorrell, Colorado.
