7 Huskies Named to AP All-Pac-12 Team; Bainivalu on Second Unit

The UW offensive guard draws his highest accolade yet in the conference rewards.

Seven University of Washington football players earned spots on the first and second units of the Associated Press All-Pac-12 team, with Husky offensive guard Henry Bainivalu drawing his highest accolades yet.

Bainivalu, a 6-foot-6, 335-pound junior from Sammamish, Washington, was named to the second-team offense. He was part of the biggest offensive line in Husky history, one averaging 6-6 and 324 pounds per player. He was an honorable-mention pick on the previously released conference All-Pac-12 team.

UW players selected as AP conference first-teamers were senior cornerback Elijah Molden, junior tight end Cade Otton and sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Joining Bainivalu on the second team were junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Each of these Huskies received some sort of attention on the All-Pac-12 team released by the conference.

Here's the complete listing of the AP All-Pac-12 team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, 6-1, 195, Jr, Anaheim Hills, California

WR — Simi Fehoko, Stanford, 6-4, 227, Jr, Sandy, Utah

T — Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, 6-4, 315, Jr, Oakland, California

T —Abe Lucas, Washington State, 6-7, 328, Jr, Everett, Washington

G -- Dohnovan West, Arizona State, 6-3, 315, So, Mission Hills, California

G — Ryan Walk, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr, Eugene, Oregon

C -- Drew Dalman, Stanford, 6-3, 300, Sr, Salinas, California

TE -- Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 240, Sr, Tumwater, Washington

QB -- Kevon Slovis, USC, 6-3, 215, So, Scottsdale, Arizona

RB -- Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, 5-10, 217, Jr, Harbor City, California

RB— Jarek Broussard, Colorado, 5-9, 185, So, Dallas

PK -- Jadon Redding, Utah, 5-11, 190, So, Fredricksburg, Virginia

All-purpose -- Demetric Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California

Defense

DE -- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-5, 250, So, Los Angeles

DE — Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, 6-4, 285, Jr, Gilbert, Arizona

DT -- Marlon Tuipulotu, USC, 6-3, 305, Jr, Independence, Oregon

DT — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, 6-2, 279, Sr, Portland, Oregon

LB -- Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-3, 235, Sr, Danville, California

LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington, 6-3, 280, So, Pearl City, Hawaii

LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, Jr, Chula Vista, California

CB -- Mykeal Wright, Oregon, 5-11, 182, So, Antelope Valley, California

CB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State, 6-0, 180, Sr, Chandler, Arizona

u-S -- Talanoa Hufanga, USC, 6-1, 213, Jr, Corvallis, Oregon

S — Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, Sr, West Linn, Oregon

P — Ben Griffiths, USC, 6-5, 245, So, Melbourne, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR -- Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210, So, Moorpark, California

WR — Tyler Vaughns, USC, 6-2, 190, Sr, Pasadena, California

T -- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 295, Sr, Portland, Oregon

T — Will Sherman, Colorado, 6-4, 310, Jr, Allen, Texas

G -- Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-6, 335, Sr, Sammamish, Washington

G — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-5, 318, Jr, Deming, Washington

(asterisk)C — Cade Cote, Arizona State, 6-3, 280, Sr, Gilbert, Arizona

(asterisk)C — Nick Ford, Utah, 6-5, 315, Jr, San Pedro, California

TE -- Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 242, So, Glendale, California

QB -- Tyler Shough, Oregon, 6-5, 221, So, Chandler, Arizona

RB -- Ty Jordan, Utah, 5-7, 200, Fr, Mesquite, Texas

RB — Demetic Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California

PK — Blake Mazza, Washington State, 5-9, 183, Jr, Plano, Texas

All-purpose -- Britain Covey, Utah, 5-8, 172, Jr, Provo, Utah

Defense

DE -- Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 250, Jr, Laie, Hawaii

DE — Drake Jackson, USC, 6-4, 255, So, Corona, California

DT -- Mustafa Johnson, Colorado, ,6-2, 290, Sr, Turlock, California

DT — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State, 6-1, 310, Jr, Long Beach, California

LB -- Caleb Johnson, UCLA, 6-1, 230, Jr, Murrieta, California

LB — Carson Wells, Colorado, 6-4, 250, Jr, Bushnell, Florida

LB — Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington, 6-0, 230, Jr, Anchorage, Alaska

CB -- Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195, Jr, Westminster, California

CB —Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, 5-11, 195, Se, Los Angeles

S -- Evan Fields, Arizona State, 61-, 195, Sr, Oklahoma City

S —Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC, 6-4, 205, Jr, Phoenix

P--Oscar Draguicevich, Washington State, 6-0, 182, Sr, Hutto, Texas

Offensive Player of the Year — Jarek Broussard, Colorado and Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Talanoa Hufanga, USC

Newcomer of the Year — Ty Jordan, Utah.

Coach of the Year — Karl Dorrell, Colorado.

