7 Huskies Named to Steele All-American Team, 5 as First-Teamers

The UW's Cade Otton, Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Elijah Molden have emerged on every all-conference team released so far.

Seven University of Washington football players turn up on Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 team — five earning first-team status — and all but one of them will return and play for the Huskies next season.

UW tight end Cade Otton, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and cornerback Elijah Molden were singled out as first-teamers and the best at their positions.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie was named to the second team and center Luke Wattenberg received third-team recognition on Steele's 72-player group.

Only Molden, a senior with college eligibility remaining if he wanted it, has indicated he won't be back, rather he intends to enter the NFL draft.

Molden, Otton and Tupuola-Fetui each have been named to the first unit for all three All-Pac-12 teams released so far, including those compiled by the Associated Press and the conference. Kirkland has been a first-teamer on two of these three teams.

Kirkland, who will become a fifth-year senior, and Wattenberg, who has announced his intentions to return as a sixth-year senior, represent two-fifths of the UW's heralded offensive line, the biggest in school history.

Ulofoshio, originally a walk-on at Washington, continues to draw individual attention after becoming a Husky defensive leader as a sophomore this past season. He ranked fourth nationally in tackles per game, averaging more than 10 an outing.

This is Ulofoshio's initial first-team all-conference reward, this coming after he recently was named All-American honorable mention by Pro Football Focus.

McDuffie, coming off his sophomore season, has been a second-team selection on multiple listings in his two seasons.

