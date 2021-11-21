Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    7 Sins of Husky Football in a Mistake-Filled Season

    Fumble, snaps and pick-sixes, this challenged UW team has provided all of it.
    Author:

    You can blame the coaching change, the ineffective offensive plan, the weather or even the pandemic. 

    But this University of Washington football team — which has fallen precipitously from being the nation's 20th-ranked team in the preseason to 4-7 — will long be remembered for the incredible mistakes it made. 

    And not just missed blocks or tackles, but blooper-reel stuff.

    With a whole bunch of new fodder coming out of Colorado, let's review what's been a comedy of errors. 

    Several comedies. 

    Major blunders. 

    It's not pretty.

    The new coach will fix all of this, right?

    1. Morris Fumble, Center Snap

    First-and-goal on the Colorado 3 on the Huskies' opening drive, quarterback Dylan Morris took a regular snap from center Luke Wattenberg and inexplicably lost the football. From a prone position, Morris watched the ball get kicked or hit backward and Buffaloes linebacker Jack Lamb alertly scoop it up and run 88 yards to the end zone. The damage: touchdown. 

    2. Morris Pick-Six

    With 41 seconds remaining and the Huskies trailing Arizona State 28-24, Morris threw one into the left flat to Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson sitting in a zone. The quarterback never saw him. No one got in Robertson's way as he returned the interception 37 yards for a score to put the visitors up by two scores. The damage: touchdown. 

    Read More

    3. Davis Fumble

    Running back Cam Davis dropped a pitch 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage and ended up on his belly in the third quarter as Arizona State's Tyler Johnson zipped past him, scooped up the ball and zipped 32 yards to the UW 9. The damage: TD in 2 plays. 

    4. Morris Fumble, Shotgun Snap

    At the UW 12, the Husky quarterback flat-out dropped the shotgun snap from Wattenberg in the third quarter and Colorado's Robert Barnes recovered on the 7, leading to a go-ahead score that held up. The damage: field goal 4 plays later.

    5. Davis Fumble

    On the first play of the second quarter, Davis hit into the Oregon State defensive line at the Husky 15 and had the ball punched out of his grasp and Rejzohn Wright recovered at the 11. The damage: TD in 3 plays. 

    6. Wattenberg Snap 

    With the Huskies at their 30, Wattenberg lobbed a snap over Morris' head that didn't stop rolling until it reached the 5, where teammate Sean McGrew recovered the football. It put the UW in a third-and-32 situation. The damage: killed the drive. 

    7. Lewis Snap

    On the UW 10 with 1:57 remaining, long snapper Jaden Lewis sent a punt snap over the head of punter Race Porter and out of the end zone against Oregon in a 24-16 game, making it a two-score situation. The damage: safety. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Cam Davis has had fumble troubles this season.
    Football

    7 Sins of Husky Football in a Mistake-Filled Season

    34 seconds ago
    Jack Lamb eyes a fumble he will return 88 yards.
    Football

    Huskies Give Up the Football, Give Away a Game

    2 hours ago
    Haley Van Dyke is one of two UW starters that returned.
    Basketball

    Taking a Bold Step, UW Women Host 10th-ranked Louisville

    8 hours ago
    Colorado mascot Ralphie is one of college football's great traditions.
    Football

    Huskies Need Wake-Up Call at Colorado, in More Ways Than One

    10 hours ago
    Husky Stadium at night.
    Football

    In Our Football Power Rankings, It's Pac-12 Unplugged

    Nov 19, 2021
    Kalen DeBoer consults with freshman QB Logan Fife.
    Football

    If UW Is Interested, DeBoer's Offense is Never De-Boring

    Nov 19, 2021
    Patrick O'Brien shown with Colorado State against Air Force.
    Football

    Huskies Leave Colorado Guessing on Their Saturday QB Plan

    Nov 19, 2021
    Alaska Airlines Arena was half full for Wyoming.
    Basketball

    UW Deal With Same Old Rodeo, Lose in OT to Cowboys

    Nov 19, 2021