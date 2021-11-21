7 Sins of Husky Football in a Mistake-Filled Season

You can blame the coaching change, the ineffective offensive plan, the weather or even the pandemic.

But this University of Washington football team — which has fallen precipitously from being the nation's 20th-ranked team in the preseason to 4-7 — will long be remembered for the incredible mistakes it made.

And not just missed blocks or tackles, but blooper-reel stuff.

With a whole bunch of new fodder coming out of Colorado, let's review what's been a comedy of errors.

Several comedies.

Major blunders.

It's not pretty.

The new coach will fix all of this, right?

1. Morris Fumble, Center Snap

First-and-goal on the Colorado 3 on the Huskies' opening drive, quarterback Dylan Morris took a regular snap from center Luke Wattenberg and inexplicably lost the football. From a prone position, Morris watched the ball get kicked or hit backward and Buffaloes linebacker Jack Lamb alertly scoop it up and run 88 yards to the end zone. The damage: touchdown.

2. Morris Pick-Six

With 41 seconds remaining and the Huskies trailing Arizona State 28-24, Morris threw one into the left flat to Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson sitting in a zone. The quarterback never saw him. No one got in Robertson's way as he returned the interception 37 yards for a score to put the visitors up by two scores. The damage: touchdown.

3. Davis Fumble

Running back Cam Davis dropped a pitch 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage and ended up on his belly in the third quarter as Arizona State's Tyler Johnson zipped past him, scooped up the ball and zipped 32 yards to the UW 9. The damage: TD in 2 plays.

4. Morris Fumble, Shotgun Snap

At the UW 12, the Husky quarterback flat-out dropped the shotgun snap from Wattenberg in the third quarter and Colorado's Robert Barnes recovered on the 7, leading to a go-ahead score that held up. The damage: field goal 4 plays later.

5. Davis Fumble

On the first play of the second quarter, Davis hit into the Oregon State defensive line at the Husky 15 and had the ball punched out of his grasp and Rejzohn Wright recovered at the 11. The damage: TD in 3 plays.

6. Wattenberg Snap

With the Huskies at their 30, Wattenberg lobbed a snap over Morris' head that didn't stop rolling until it reached the 5, where teammate Sean McGrew recovered the football. It put the UW in a third-and-32 situation. The damage: killed the drive.

7. Lewis Snap

On the UW 10 with 1:57 remaining, long snapper Jaden Lewis sent a punt snap over the head of punter Race Porter and out of the end zone against Oregon in a 24-16 game, making it a two-score situation. The damage: safety.

