A Moment with UW Offensive Coordinator John Donovan

We're still getting to know John Donovan. He kind of groans when he answers questions. He might suffer from hives some under pressure. He's got a lot on his coaching plate. His quarterback choice hasn't been made public yet. There still is so much uncertainty around what he does.

From early indications, the new University of Washington offensive coordinator feels fairly solid about his offensive line — which will be the biggest in Husky history — and a veteran three-wideout set.

Yet his quarterbacks and running backs are all lacking either in Husky snaps or starts and could be in constant flux in the abbreviated season ahead, which now begins next Saturday night against Oregon State in Husky Stadium. He needs to break them in and find somebody to count on.

"There are a couple of different ways you could play two quarterbacks ... or more," Donovan said with a little laugh.

When the depth chart was revealed last week, one of the biggest surprises was the elevation of senior Kamari Pleasant to the No. 1 tailback. He's languished for four seasons well down the depth chart. Played in 25 games, but started just once in a gimmick formation. He's the guy for now.

One of the benefits of having a new coach, Pleasant has found, is getting a chance to start over in the Husky program.

"He's had a very solid, productive camp," Donovan said. "I don't know what he's done in the past. Really I just know what I see and I'm happy he's here."

Pleasant, 17 pounds heavier at 230 on a 6-foot frame, will head up a running-back rotation that involves sophomore Richard Newton and senior Sean McGrew. Of course he'll need to share.

Newton chalked up 11 touchdowns in 2019 as a redshirt freshman and it was thought he would be the main back. McGrew has played in 32 games, started three and rung up a pair of 100-yard rushing games.

"Those other guys are going to play," Donovan said. "But I hope [Pleasant] goes out there and we can't take him off the field because it's so noticeable he's crushing it."

The offensive line could turn out to be the Huskies' strength. Junior Jaxson Kirkland, a two-year starter at offensive guard, already has been singled out as a first-team All-Pac-12 player at left tackle. He might be the UW's top NFL prospect.

Kirkland is surrounded by 6-5, 300-pound senior center Luke Wattenberg, a 32-game starter at left tackle and left guard who similarly has a new position; mountainous sophomore Ulumoo Ale, a 6-6, 355-pound left guard, who could be the team's top overall newcomer as a starter; 6-3, 330-pound sophomore Victor Curne at right tackle, possibly the most athletic of these linemen; and 6-6, 335-pound junior Henry Bainivalu, a two-game starter already at right guard.

"Our guys on the offensive line are big, physical and smart, and that's big," Donovan said. "You'd love to be able to line up and run it every snap, that's for darn sure. They can move the pile and make it easy."

He's betting on the big guys to give his new quarterback, or quarterbacks, time to get acclimated behind them. He's keeping everyone guessing by referencing the entire group.

"I think we have four guys we have no problem of trotting out there," Donovan said.

As the Huskies got through yet another week of preparation, after losing the Cal opener to the virus protocols, Donovan will redraw his plan for a different team. He'll try to keep his quarterbacks sharp throughout the longer delay.

Donovan, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vanderbilt and Penn State, likely will spend the UW-Oregon State game on the sideline rather than the press box. He'll be making sure his quarterbacks have an ear and his offense gets properly executed. He performance will be examined as much as the guys in the helmets and shoulder pads.

