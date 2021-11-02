After Change of Scenery, Here's How UW Portal Transfers Have Fared

Bookie Radley-Hiles came up with an interception manning a new position.

Jeremiah Martin had to be gingerly helped from the field.

Giles Jackson scored on a 2-point conversion run and made a tackle on a kickoff.

Against Stanford, Ja'Lynn Polk and Patrick O'Brien didn't stir from the sideline, though Polk was happy just to be in uniform again.

On Saturday night in Palo Alto, California, the University of Washington's five portal transfer players were in various stages of engagement with their new football team through eight games.

Radley-Hiles is the only full-time starter, though he's shuttled between nickelback and safety.

Martin is a defensive replacement at edge rusher and a special-teamer, same as in his previous stop.

At wide receiver, Polk has a solitary UW play and an ensuing chest surgery to his name.

All along, O'Brien was never going to be more than an emergency quarterback option because the UW starter was back and a 5-star recruit checked in.

Jackson?

He remains a wild-card player for the Huskies, who hasn't been completely unwrapped. He runs the football, runs pass routes and returns and covers on kickoffs and punts.

Against Stanford, he played 70 miles south of his hometown of Antioch, California, and finished off the 20-13 win with a misdirection run on the conversion in which he wasn't touched.

"I know he gained a lot of confidence from this last game, playing against Stanford, right where he's from, and making a lot of plays for us," Husky coach Jimmy Lake said.

As the UW heads into the remaining third of the regular-season schedule, here's a closer look at these have-playbook-will-travel players and what to expect from them coming down the stretch.

Bookie Radley-Hiles

The Oklahoma transfer has been everything as advertised, first helping clamp down the Husky pass coverage while playing alongside super corners Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, and then sliding over to provide a veteran presence at free safety against Stanford. He's started five games, sitting out with an injury against Oregon State and coming on later at Michigan and Arizona when the UW went with three-man defensive fronts. Radley-Hiles is tied for fifth on the team in tackles with 31 and has 4 pass breakups, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and that Stanford pass theft. He gets his hands into everything. Although a three-year starter and 32-game starter for the Sooners, the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder from California has yet another year of UW eligibility to exercise if he chooses to use it.

Giles Jackson

Jackson has appeared in all eight games and started one against his old team, Michigan. He's does a lot of stuff for the Huskies, touching the ball 31 times as a rusher, receiver, punt returner and kickoff man, and he has that tackle at Stanford. He's the fastest player on this UW team with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash time. His longest plays are a 33-yard reception against his old team in Ann Arbor and a 31-yard kickoff return against UCLA. The Huskies are still hoping to unleash him in a much more explosive manner at some point. In the Big Ten, Jackson turned in 95- and 97-yard kickoff returns for scores against Rutgers and Maryland, respectively. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster has two more seasons of UW eligibility available following this one.

Jeremiah Martin

The Texas A&M transfer has played in all eight games, but stumbled off the field injured and escorted by trainers in the third quarter at Stanford. His playing status moving forward is unknown. He has 8 tackles so far. He dropped an end-zone interception against Montana. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Martin has handled a role similar to the one he had in the SEC, where he came off the bench to play in 32 games over three seasons. The Californian can suit up for another season for the Huskies if he so desires.

Ja'Lynn Polk

Missing three veteran receivers with injuries, the Huskies started Polk in the opener against Montana. On the game's first play from scrimmage, the Texas Tech transfer caught a 13-yard pass and got hit and hurt. He suffered a chest injury that required immediate surgery. Polk is just now practicing again and he dressed for the Stanford contest. At the Big 12 school, he started 7 of 10 games as a true freshman and caught 28 passes for 264 yards and 2 scores. Depending on how the Huskies use him in the weeks ahead, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan could have as many as four more seasons to play for the UW.

Patrick O'Brien

O'Brien has taken all of four snaps for the Huskies, closing out the Arkansas State game with three handoffs to JayVeon Sunday and his own 13-yard scamper. The sixth-year senior has 12 college starts behind him for Colorado State, winning just four of those outings, after spending one season at Nebraska as a reserve. Eligible to play for the Mountain West school in 2019 and 2020, he got beat out to start each season but battled back to start both times. In his one full season of play for Colorado State in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback completed 209 of 338 passes for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's there if needed. This will be the final college campaign for the Californian.

