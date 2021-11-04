After Rejecting Them, Morris Looks for a Way to Beat the Ducks

Dylan Morris wears No. 9 for the University of Washington football team, which might as well stand for nine lives.

He's already expended three or four of them — after winning a four-player quarterback competition in 2020 and thereafter pulling out a trio of victories with late touchdown passes, two coming inside the final 36 seconds of play.

While it seems like Morris has been around forever as the Husky quarterback, he's still just a redshirt freshman thanks to the pandemic.

A 12-game starter over two seasons, Morris takes on always antagonistic rival Oregon (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12), which replaced the UW (4-4, 3-2) as the Northwest powerhouse long ago and likes to rub it in whenever it can, on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

There's a history between the quarterback and this always well-dressed and extremely confident opponent well south of the Columbia River, which acts as a watery line of scrimmage for the states.

The Ducks once got cozy with this quarterback, coaxing the Puyallup, Washington, product and 4-star recruit to take a campus visit 275 miles away in Eugene and offering him a scholarship, but the football courtship never went anywhere.

This player known as D-Mo was one of those greater Seattle-area kids who grew up dreaming of wearing a purple and gold uniform rather than the Ducks' endless wardrobe, and doing what he's about to do this weekend. His Oregon tour was just a courtesy call.

"I went on a visit for everyone I had an offer from, but I committed here so early because nothing beats here," he said of rejecting overtures made to him by Notre Dame, California, Oregon State and Oregon.

Dylan Morris shovels the ball to tailback Cam Davis at Arizona. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Morris stood on the sideline as a redshirt player and watched the 2019 game up close. He saw a 35-31 Oregon victory in Seattle that featured a quarterback duel between Justin Herbert and Jacob Eason, both now in the NFL. It's this guy's turn to share in the showcase game.

"Being a Husky fan growing up, I've understood what the rivalry holds so I'm definitely excited for this game — the whole team is," he said. "We're going to get into the history of the rivalry. The energy is just a little different at practice."

Recent history, however, will show that the past two decades and beyond have not been kind at all to the Huskies. Roles reversed in a series the Huskies still lead 60-47-5.

Oregon narrowed things considerably when it captured 12 consecutive games through 2015 before these programs split the past four contests played and then a COVID-19 outbreak that spread through the UW offensive line canceled last year's matchup in Eugene.

Even with an early trip to Michigan, the Huskies considered the visit by the Ducks as the marquee matchup on this year's schedule. Everyone around the program can sense it, especially the starting quarterback.

"Coach Lake has been referring to these games as boxing matches, the Stanford game as a heavyweight match," Morris said. "The game is going to be a title fight."

Dylan Morris warms up with Cam Sirmon at Stanford. Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports

Morris drew a lot of criticism from the UW fan base when his team opened 2-4, but now he's put a couple in the win column to ease some but not all of the outside discontent.

Yet if he could somehow engineer a victory over Oregon, people would forget all of his interceptions and other backfield misdeeds and look at him in a while different light.

A positive outcome in a football game such as this, before a big crowd wearing all purple and a national TV audience, could be a career-changer for Morris, an image booster, his legacy.

Nine lives? The quarterback will be floating on cloud nine if he can beat the Ducks.

