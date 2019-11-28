Ahmed: 'It's Hold to Our Standards'

A lot of things changed for the worse for Washington football team this season.

Five losses.

Youth or underachievement getting in the way.

Add in fan disgruntlement.

At this point, about all the Huskies have left to crow about is their Apple Cup mastery of rival Washington State (no, we haven't forgotten the USC victory).

Six victories in a row in the rivalry.

Gardner Minshew couldn't end this streak last season in the snow.

Luke Falk couldn't beat the UW either.

Mike Leach hasn't been able to make a breakthrough against his rival.

The 112th game is up for grabs on Friday at Husky Stadium, with the winner likely receiving a better bowl game. Or not. Maybe they play each other again in El Paso.

"It's hold to our standards," UW running back Salvon Ahmed said of beating the Cougars.

The junior speedster has 915 yards on 166 carries, needing just an 85 more to hit 1,000. He's on the accompanying video, providing his thoughts.

No, for the main show It's a pair of 6-5 teams, both 3-5 in Pac-12 play.

Continued UW dominance or a WSU breakthrough?

Another Anthony Gordon stats orgy or a comeuppance in Seattle?

This is what makes the Apple Cup so interesting.