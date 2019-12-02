In a season of close losses, Washington Husky fans will find little comfort in receiving two votes in the final regular-season AP Top 25 Poll and finishing tied for second in the Pac-12 North Division. The Huskies lost at home to the Pac-12 North and South champs, No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Utah. They also beat No. 24 USC at Husky Stadium in the fifth game of the season.

The California Golden Bears were among other UW opponents to receive votes (3); they beat the Huskies 20-19 in the second game of the season. Washington's three home losses were by a total of 10 points in games that they held a lead in the second half with chances to win late.

With the regular season over, the Huskies will have to wait until the completion of the conference championship game between Utah and Oregon on Friday night before receiving a bowl invite. Among the possibilities are the Sun, Vegas, Redbox, Cheez-It and Holiday bowls.