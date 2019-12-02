Husky
AP Poll: UW Unable to Crack Top 25, Awaits Bowl Game Destination

Mike Martin

In a season of close losses, Washington Husky fans will find little comfort in receiving two votes in the final regular-season AP Top 25 Poll and finishing tied for second in the Pac-12 North Division.  The Huskies lost at home to the Pac-12 North and South champs, No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Utah.  They also beat No. 24 USC at Husky Stadium in the fifth game of the season.

The California Golden Bears were among other UW opponents to receive votes (3); they beat the Huskies 20-19 in the second game of the season.  Washington's three home losses were by a total of 10 points in games that they held a lead in the second half with chances to win late.

With the regular season over, the Huskies will have to wait until the completion of the conference championship game between Utah and Oregon on Friday night before receiving a bowl invite.  Among the possibilities are the Sun, Vegas, Redbox, Cheez-It and Holiday bowls. 

Rapp Star: Ex-Husky Gets NFL Pick-6

Dan Raley
0

Rams rookie safety goes distance against former Heisman winner

Behind the Numbers: Apple Cup Edition

Mike Martin
0

The final score was 31-13 and that's the only important number in the 2019 Apple Cup. However, there are many other stories that are told by the stats of the game. Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes a look Behind the Numbers.

Hopkins: 'Starting to See More Chemistry'

Dan Raley
0

UW coach enthused with progress of young team as it faces South Dakota.

Hands Down: Best Play of the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
0

While UW defense dominated, this performance came on offensive end

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast Review of Apple Cup

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller review the Dawgs 31-13 dismantling of the Cougars in the 2019 Apple Cup.

Bow Down: Regular Season Stat Recap Offers Few Surprises

Dan Raley
0

In Apple Cup aftermath, UW show some unexpected leaders

OK Huskies, Where Are You Headed Next?

Dan Raley
0

Sun, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls are all possibilities for 7-5 UW team

Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Mike Martin
3 0

"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Apple Cup Post Game Coverage: Instant Reaction

Mike Martin
0

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin gives his initial thoughts on the Washington Huskies 31-13 defeat of the WSU Cougars in the 2019 Apple Cup at Husky Stadium.

UW's Eason: 'Super Proud to be a Husky'

Dan Raley
0

Starting quarterback was more animated than usual, both on and off the field in the Apple Cup