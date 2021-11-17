One sideline shove and all 11 University of Washington football coaches paid the price for it, not just one.

In their profession, everything changes in an instant. Their livelihoods, addresses, working relationships. These things always are at risk, though generally dependent on the win-loss column.

One week everyone is together in meetings, alternately serious-minded and laughing with each other; the next, there are two empty chairs — and soon to be 11.

Such is the case with each Husky practice now, where the remaining nine coaches likely are coaching out the string and then going job-hunting, some for the first time in eight years.

This particular situation is more unusual because Jimmy Lake, the UW football leader for the past 24 months, was banished from his job, leaving the others to fend for themselves. Interim coach and defensive coordinator Bob Gregory and his peers have reminded the players that they're hurting, as well, but to follow their lead.

"We tell our players, we're in this, too," Gregory said. "But again, like I've mentioned, we're the adults, the leaders of the team. We're the coaches and we just have a few more weeks to go hopefully and a bowl game. We're better at this."

Look at any coach's resume and multiple coaching entries appear. It's like going to war and knowing someone's going to be a casualty. For that matter, the coach that hasn't been fired with an entire staff is the unusual one.

Change is part of the bargain every college football coach agrees to when he enters the profession. For that matter, ousted offensive coordinator John Donovan never moved his family to Seattle.

"We kind of know, taking these coaching jobs, and me being in this for more than 30 years, this is kind of part of the deal," Gregory said. "We're all fine as coaches. Everyone's going to be fine. It just comes back to us in leading these kids and modeling the right example. If we're out there dragging at practice, they're going to be dragging at practice."

