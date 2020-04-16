Decisions, decisions: Can Asa Turner Make Up His Mind To Be Great?

Asa Turner couldn't make up his mind.

Washington or Notre Dame?

Safety or linebacker?

Emily or Susan?

Ah, that last one was a fictional prom date arranged for him, but you get the picture.

After committing to the Huskies in July 2018, Turner withheld his national letter of intent during the first available signing period in December, suddenly mired in great indecision.

In what became a convoluted process, Turner couldn't say no to the Fighting Irish, who made a late push for the recruit from Carlsbad, California.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will continue to provide uninterrupted coverage.

When Turner didn't sign in December, a decidedly miffed Huskies coach Chris Petersen suggested, without naming the free safety or the intruding school, that underhanded forces were at play here with one of his recruits. Or they were circling.

"The vultures and the lowdown tactics that are going on behind closed doors, now I think about it a little more than I did," the UW coach said.

This big bird -- with Turner a 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive back with stylishly long-haired -- came back to roost, signing with the UW a month later.

Safety or linebacker?

He apparently needed to work it out on the field at a pair of invitation-only prep showcases, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"I played linebacker at the All-American Bowl and I didn't play bad," Turner told John Maffei of the Chicago Tribune. "But I didn't really like it."

At the other all-star game in Hawaii, he came up with an interception and a bunch of tackles. And an answer.

"I loved it," Turner said. "I was looking for a sign and that was it."

Washington was just looking for his signature. Once in Seattle, he served as a reserve for the first six games before getting his chance as as starter, replacing fellow freshman Cam Williams at free safety for five outings before giving the job back.

Turner showed his long reach and instincts that made him a four-start recruit by intercepting a pass against BYU. Yet he made a bunch of freshman mistakes that sent him back to the bench, such as a crucial late hit against Oregon, enabling Williams to reclaim the job.

As they wait for football to resume in a pandemic world, look for Turner and Williams to line up side by side as starting safeties, rather than stacked at one position. Turner could swing to strong safety, especially since he likes to hit people.

Since choosing his college destination, finally, he's all about making Seattle work for him.

Huskies or Fighting Irish?

"One of the toughest things I ever had to do was call Notre Dame and say I wasn't coming," Turner said. "But it's time to go from being a kid to a man."

This newfound decisiveness will help get him there.

SUMMARY: He got on the field as a first-teamer for half a season. His natural progression should be to become a full-time starter, no questions asked. People want to see if he has star quality as advertised.

GRADE (1 to 5): Turner gets a 3, mainly because he earned the starting job after the season began and gave it back before it ended. He should grade higher once he settles in as a No. 1 safety.