ASU-UW Game Between Coaching Pals Didn't Hold Up

On the last Tuesday in July, everyone was so happy, so full of optimism, as the coaches, players and media members showed up in West Hollywood, California, for Pac-12 Conference football media day.

Well, everyone except Nick Rolovich, whose unvaccinated status prevented the Washington State coach from attending the event and forced him to speak to everyone by a zoom meeting.

Yet the Pac-12's other 11 coaches were on hand, including Arizona State's Herm Edwards and Washington's Jimmy Lake, a pair of personable coaches both looking forward to successful football seasons. These two long have considered themselves friends.

Edwards, the somewhat grizzled 67-year-old veteran of many NFL and NCAA engagements, was his usual folksy self when he asked to describe his relationship with the up-and-coming Lake.

He was only too happy to oblige this request, speaking in short staccato bursts, as he sat in a maroon ASU shirt at the podium.

"Watching Jimmy for a long time. Well deserved. Obviously he's following a legend, Coach Petersen, who was fabulous. It's a community, they like their football up there. We have to go play 'em. We went up there our first year. It's a loud stadium, boy. Those fans are excited. I know everyone's excited now about the fan base coming back to all the stadiums in the Pac-12. I'm happy for him. He's going to do a fantastic job up there. He understands the culture there. It's been set. He's going to continue to set it even higher."

Edwards had just enough time to catch his breath when a follow-up Lake question was asked of him, as to when they first made a personal connection.

"Oh, boy, I'm getting old, man. I've known a lot of these guys when they were young. Just kind of watch them grow. It's kind of fun to watch it, to be quite honest, from afar. Watch them as young coaches, young players, they get into the coaching profession. No different in pro football, I watched a lot of guys I had the opportunity to coach, now they're in the league coaching, former players. It's always good when you see former players coming back to become coaches. That's always fun."

Well, three and a half months later, Arizona State and Washington will meet at Husky Stadium on Saturday — and the fun has basically all but disappeared.

Lake has been suspended for the game and presumably will be fired soon, either to finish out the season or disappear immediately. He won't be anywhere near the stadium this weekend.

Edwards, for that matter, might be on borrowed time even with a reasonably successful Sun Devils season playing out, with him collecting six victories in nine outings.

His program is under a microscope by an NCAA investigation regarding recruiting violations during the height of the pandemic. ASU already has placed three assistants on paid leave and called in its chief recruiter off the road, possible admissions by Edwards and his staff that they acted inappropriately.

The thinking now is Edwards either gets fired for this misstep or retires from Arizona State, and he won't let it bother him that much because he already was near the end of his career.

Edwards and Lake would have chatted each other up on the field, shared a laugh and shaken hands before and after Saturday's game, enjoying each other's company and presumably a highly competitive game.

But things can change in an instant in college football, both good and bad. There's nothing socially or professionally redeeming about this Husky Stadium encounter now.

Everyone just wants to get and out with no further damage and go home.

