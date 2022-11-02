Beavers Have Better Bye Week Than UW, Climb Rankings

During a shared bye week, Oregon State apparently practiced, ate and slept just a little better than its University of Washington football counterpart

It's one way to explain how the 24th-ranked Beavers, without playing a game last week, entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, and then leapfrogged the Huskies in the SI Pac-12 power rankings.

OSU, which enters as an underdog for Friday night's game at Husky Stadium, picked up some style points somewhere.

Maybe it's simply a show of respect for the coaching job that former Beavers quarterback and Husky offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith continues to do at his alma mater.

All in all, a more decorated Oregon State entry (6-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) just makes the upcoming Northwest rivalry game in Montlake that much more attractive.

Yet the Beavers will be the first to tell you that AP and Pac-12 rankings carry about as much value as an old John Donovan playbook if they can't close out the new week with a victory in Seattle.

As for the Huskies (6-2, 3-2), who lead the national and conference in various offensive categories, it just shows that you aren't going to attract outside attention unless you play better defense.

SI PAC-12 POWER RANKINGS/WEEK 10

1. Oregon 7-1, 5-0 . . . (7) 84 points

2. UCLA 7-1, 4-1 . . . 75

3. USC 7-1, 5-1 . . . 70

4. Utah 6-2, 4-1 . . . 65

5. Oregon State 6-2, 3-2 . . . 54

6. WASHINGTON 6-2, 3-2 . . . 51

7. Washington State 4-4, 1-4 . . . 42

8. Arizona 3-5, 1-4 . . . 32

9. Stanford 3-5, 1-5 . . . 24

10. Arizona State 3-5, 2-3 . . . 22

11. Cal 3-5, 1-4 . . . 20

12. Colorado 1-7, 1-4 . . . 7

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. USC, 3. UCLA, 4. Utah, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Stanford, 10. Cal, 11. Arizona, 12. Colorado

Comment: I'm hoping Oregon, USC and Utah all finish with one conference loss and we have to go down to the conference's third or fourth tie-breaking rule to determine which two teams play in the Pac-12 championship game. Controversy will reign. But controversy brings publicity, just like bad officiating brings publicity. We're just waiting around for Nov. 19 when a lot of things will be settled. Sort of.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. USC; 3. UCLA; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon earned what may be an underwhelming win over Cal, but a win is a win. Now they'll look to dominate Colorado before hosting a key game against Washington. USC got a scare from Arizona that maybe makes them look more vulnerable than people thought after also narrowingly escaping Oregon State earlier this year. Utah's outlook looks a little murky with Cam Rising banged up but the top teams largely remain the same.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: Stanford looked terrible against UCLA, as injuries and lack of depth is really beginning to show on offense. The offense is one of the worst units in the country, and the play calling does them no favors. Washington State is one of their last winnable games. Oregon is clearly the best team, and Oregon State or Washington will be eliminated in what should be a great game.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comments: The tiers in the Pac-12 are more defined and stratified than ever. The top four teams haven't lost to anyone outside of that group, and it doesn't seem like any will soon, either. The matchup between Washington and Oregon State could decide which dark horse is ready to make a late push this year, but Oregon, USC, Utah and UCLA are still the clear favorites moving forward.

WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Arizona State; 11. Cal; 12. Colorado

Comment: Nothing happened in the Pac-12 this week to move the needle for any team. USC’s Caleb Williams threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns without his top two receivers, again proving the depth and capability of the offense. Arizona played extremely well against the Trojans behind a great effort from its receiving group. I wanted to move the Wildcats up, but they just aren’t better across the board than any of the teams above them.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: While the top four teams are still the only squads with a shot at competing for a Pac-12 Championship, the Utes and Trojans have been somewhat plagued by injuries and barely escaped this past weekend with victories. November 19 remains the most decisive weekend of the season as Utah will head to Eugene and the battle of LA will commence. Until then, the top four will do their best to keep winning and remain as healthy as possible.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: I’ll try something different this week. I’ll put the Ducks No. 1. I still think you should pay for a 46-point loss into perpetuity. I give. This might be the least interesting week for the Pac-12 schedule this season, with nearly every game heavily leaning in one direction. Leave it to the Beavers and Huskies to leave us in suspense.

