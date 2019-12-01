Behind the Numbers: Apple Cup Edition

10 The nation's leader in terms of yardage, went over 5,000 yards on the season. That was his only highlight on the afternoon. He throws 62 times with an average 4.96 yards per passing attempt. His Washington counterpart, Jacob Eason averaged a season-high 16.3 yards per completion including a 16-yard TD pass to Terrell Bynum.

9 Red Zone efficiency has been a gripe if hardened Husky fans for the better part of two years. It wasn't a surprise that when UW freshman running back, freshman, Richard Newton went down with an injury that the team struggled to get into the end zone. Against the Cougs Newton carried the ball 9 times for 17 yards with a long of 5 yards. He scored twice on rushes of 1 and two yards. His two Apple Cup TDs brings his season total to 9.

8 While there were some early protection issues for the Washington offensive line they were stout in the Red Zone. UW's offense faced only 8 third downs converting twice. Four of the opportunities were for 10 yards or more. The two that Jacob Eason and company converted were for 1 or less and went for TDs.

6 On Washington's first offensive play of the game Jacob Eason was sacked. It was the only sack of Eason and one of 6 tackles for loss. Those losses were offset by 7 plays of 15 yards or more. The biggest was a 57-yard Eason to Terrell Bynum to the WSU 12. Two plays later Eason punched the ball in tying the game at 7.

5 Walk-on freshman linebacker, Edefuan Ulofoshio has 32 tackles and three sacks in his last 3 games including a career high 12 in the Apple Cup. He had one-and-a-half of Washington's 5 sacks of Gordon. In all the Washington D had 8 tackles for loss, forced 3 turnovers, harassed Gordon into an intentional grounding as the held thre Cougars to a season-low 13 points.

4 Staying on the defensive side of the ball...three other guys with monster defensive games. Brandon Wellington had a team-leading, career-high 16 tackles, Elijah Molden had 14 tackles, 1 each of TFL, a pass breakup, and an interception. Joe Tryon had "only" 4 tackles but two-and-a-half tackles were for losses 2 of which were sacks. Tryon's biggest play came after Gordon drove the Cougar offense to the UW 9 yard line. He dropped Gordon for an 11-yard loss putting Washington State in a clear passing on second and third downs. Gordon threw 2 incomplete passes and settled for their final 3 points on the night.

3 To a chorus of boos from a packed Husky Stadium, Mike Leach called a timeout with 2 seconds remaining in the first half. The Huskies, and Jacob Eason had to come back onto the field to run another play. The boos were even louder when, with the game out of reach and under a minute remaining in the contest he called two more timeouts. The final was to give Gordon one final passing attempt. Despite the gamesmanship the Huskies still finished with 3 more total yards than the Cougars.

2 UW true Freshman defensive back, Trent McDuffie made the best of hits first Apple Cup. Although he registered 2 total stops he also forced a fumble. (recovered by WSU) and picked off Gordon in a pass attempt to WSU sophomore running back, Max Borgi. McDuffie intercepted the ball at the Washington 31 yard line and returned it 29 yards to the WSU 40 yard line.

1 After his game-winning touchdown against Oregon State last week WSU sophomore running back, Max Borgi said that he was going to score "a lot" of touchdowns. He appeared to be backing up hits comment when he scored a TD in the first quarter. However, his productivity was limited to 50 yards rushing and 58 receiving yards. The irony of his comment is that he finished the game with 1 TD and 1 tackle.