Big Ten is Back for Football — Pac-12, It's Your Move

Pac-12, your move.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced it will launch a college football season over the weekend of Oct. 24, reversing its decision to postpone play during the pandemic.

That leaves only the Pac-12, including the University of Washington, as the lone Power 5 conference that has no football games in place.

That, however, should change.

The Pac-12 has an agreement in place to introduce more efficient testing methods, the football coaches recently met and have expressed optimism about resuming play and USC players have begun lobbying government officials to lift gathering restrictions.

Jaxson Kirkland, the Huskies' junior offensive tackle, voiced the players' thoughts with the following tweet.

Yet it's possible all of the major college football teams could have games for a month before the Pac-12 joins in, possibly in mid to late November. The only apparent hold-up is the restrictions placed on the California and Oregon states for having group interactions, restricting practices and games.

UW senior cornerback Keith Taylor directed his tweet at Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

The Pac-12 conference has promised a news release on next steps fairly shortly.

California senior quarterback Chase Garbers, who younger brother Ethan is a UW freshman QB, registered his impatience with the California governor with this tweet.

The Big Ten, the first to postpone games on Aug. 11, reversed itself after citing stronger testing capabilities and more confidence in the latest medical information.

Each team will attempt to play eight games in eight weeks and have a Big 10 championship game on Dec. 19.

Possible obstacles, of course, are flare-ups with the virus. The SEC's LSU, which hasn't played yet, announced that most of its football team had contracted the virus at some point. Michigan State of the Big Ten recently asked all of its students on campus to self-quarantine because of spiking numbers.

But Big Ten football is pushing ahead.

