HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Big Ten Pulls the Plug on Fall Football; Pac-12 Ready to Announce Decision

Dan Raley

The first Power 5 shoe has dropped.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that it will postpone football to the spring because of pandemic concerns.

Will the Pac-12 be next?

Leaders from the conference, the University of Washington and the other 11 league members were meeting and expected to vote soon when the Big Ten made the first move. The Pac-12 has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. PT.

Then the Big 12 and ACC could follow.

The Southeastern Conference, always somewhat detached from the rest of college football, could choose to press on — which could really turn the game into a free-for-all.

Big Ten teams such as Nebraska and Penn State already have indicated they might be willing to play wherever and whenever they can in the coming months.

The SEC has suggested it might invite other teams to its private party. 

Would Washington be willing to get into this pool?

The Huskies have always operated a little independent from the rest of the West, choosing to push forward with abbreviated football during World War II when everyone else shut down. 

Either way, college football suddenly got very complicated with this blockbuster decision by the Big Ten, which centers around player safety.

Teams are left with the prospect of playing two seasons in one year in 2021 — in the spring and again in the fall. 

The Big Ten decision to opt out on the fall comes on the heels of the Big Sky, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences putting football on hold in the past few days.

UW and Pac-12 spokesmen said to expect a decision today on the course of conference football. 

What the members vote to do will affect the conference. But don't be surprised to see some outliers emerge. Don't be shocked if one of them is the UW.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Pac-12 Decision Looming, Ewaliko Has Made His — Protect UW Players' Health

Former Husky standout weighs in on players #WeAreUnited movement, offering his own body as evidence that change is needed.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Big Ten Has Postponed Its Season – What Are Pac-12 Options?

The Big Ten Conference has postponed its football season. What does this news mean for the Pac-12 and the Washington football program? Sports Illustrated Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin breaks down the options.

Kaila Olin

by

TianaCole

UW Commit Latu, Target Tuimoloau Among SI's 'Most Versatile' 2021 National Recruits

Sports Illustrated All-American labels the Washington-produced players as two of the most widely skilled high school players nationwide.

Mike Martin

Big Ten Close to Shutting Down Football; Pac-12 Reportedly Not Far Behind

Presidents decide overwhelmingly to scuttle fall football in storied conference, reports say, with formal announcement expected Tuesday.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Man on a New Mission: Lolohea Finally Joins Huskies After Church Detour

The Salt Lake City recruit has a lot of catching up to do. He hasn't played football for four years.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

College Football Season Teetering on Brink for Pac-12 and Power 5 teams

Conference commissioners scramble to get a sense of what everyone's thinking about proceeding with or postponing a fall season.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: Sam Adams is a Ready-Made Power 5 Running Back

Sam Adams' size and speed may yet make him an early contributor for the Washington Huskies. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down the freshman's game.

Trevor Mueller

WATCH: Will Lake Pump the Brakes or Hit the Accelerator on UW Offense?

Dawg Thoughts hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin mix with Trevor Mueller of 4th and Inches podcast to discuss the Husky football offensive philosophy for 2020.

Mike Martin

WATCH: Kaila Olin Answers Social Media Questions, Monday Edition

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin tackle questions from social media. They discuss incoming freshmen, different receiver sets, and new leaders on offense and defense.

Mike Martin

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 2

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

by

COACH HAYES