Big Ten Pulls the Plug on Fall Football; Pac-12 Ready to Announce Decision

The first Power 5 shoe has dropped.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that it will postpone football to the spring because of pandemic concerns.

Will the Pac-12 be next?

Leaders from the conference, the University of Washington and the other 11 league members were meeting and expected to vote soon when the Big Ten made the first move. The Pac-12 has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. PT.

Then the Big 12 and ACC could follow.

The Southeastern Conference, always somewhat detached from the rest of college football, could choose to press on — which could really turn the game into a free-for-all.

Big Ten teams such as Nebraska and Penn State already have indicated they might be willing to play wherever and whenever they can in the coming months.

The SEC has suggested it might invite other teams to its private party.

Would Washington be willing to get into this pool?

The Huskies have always operated a little independent from the rest of the West, choosing to push forward with abbreviated football during World War II when everyone else shut down.

Either way, college football suddenly got very complicated with this blockbuster decision by the Big Ten, which centers around player safety.

Teams are left with the prospect of playing two seasons in one year in 2021 — in the spring and again in the fall.

The Big Ten decision to opt out on the fall comes on the heels of the Big Sky, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences putting football on hold in the past few days.

UW and Pac-12 spokesmen said to expect a decision today on the course of conference football.

What the members vote to do will affect the conference. But don't be surprised to see some outliers emerge. Don't be shocked if one of them is the UW.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.