Bowman Latest Husky to Declare his 2021 Return; Will Take on Sixth Season

The outside linebacker decides he's not done after playing just two games in the pandemic-disrupted season.

Ryan Bowman became the latest University of Washington football player to re-up for next season when the senior outside linebacker on Thursday disclosed his intentions to return for a sixth season.

The 6-foot, 280-pound Bowman, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019, is the fifth Husky player this week to publicly declare he's coming back.

He's also the third senior, along with center Luke Wattenberg and running back Sean McGrew, to take advantage of NCAA pandemic allowances that will enable him to sign up for a sixth college season.

Typical of the hard-working Bowman, he made his social-media disclosure with footage of him in the middle of a weight-lifting session.

Bowman started the first two games as an edge rusher this past season and was named by his coaches UW lineman of the game against Arizona with three tackles, including a sack. He missed the other two games with an injury or the virus, with the exact nature of his absence not spelled out.

His unavailability was noticeable in games against Utah and Stanford when those teams ran at will against the Huskies.

Bowman, a starter in 21 of 40 career games, has 102 career tackles, including 25.5 tackles for loss, of which 13 are sacks. He's also forced four fumbles.

Ryan Bowman in 2018. Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports

