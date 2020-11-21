SI.com
Ahead of the Numbers: Breaking Down Arizona, Digit by Digit

Mike Martin

Coming off a 27-21 victory over Oregon State, the Washington Huskies turn their attention to Arizona. The Wildcats came within a whisker of an upset with a near interception of USC's Kevin Slovis late in the game against the heavily favored Trojans. Jimmy Lake's team won't take these guys lightly.

Some notable numbers from the past Arizona-USC game that could affect Saturday's match-up between the Huskies and the Wildcats.

8

The Wildcats had a whopping eight tackles for loss. Arizona linebacker Rourke Freeburg had two of them among his five tackles. None were sacks of Slovis though.  

4

The Wildcats averaged a productive four yards per rush. They were led by running back Gary Brightwell, who carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards, with a long of 34 yards. Brightwell averaged 5.3 yards per carry, boosting the team average.  

3

Arizona passed for three touchdowns against the Trojans. Size-wise, the Wildcats' top two receiving threats are just 5-foot-10 each, but that doesn't keep them out of the end zone. Tayvain Cunningham and Stanley Berryhill accounted for 13 receptions for 180 yards and 2 TDs. 

1

Grant Gunnell, Arizona's 6-foot-6 quarterback threw just one interception among 36 passes against USC's always talented secondary, completing 24 for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Turnovers might be tough to come by for Washington.

