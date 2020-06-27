'Be Water': Bryant Dives In, Submerges with Husky Football Honors, UW Degree

Leave it to Myles Bryant to leave school in an introspective manner.

He showed up at the University of Washington as a walk-on football player.

He earned an athletic scholarship and a starting job.

Bryant was twice named All-Pac-12 second team, once All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

He's signed a free-agent contract with the New England Patriots.

What's left?

Bryant graduated from the UW, letting people know on social media.

To commemorate the moment, he tweeted out completion of his undergrad degree.

In the process, he paid homage to Bruce Lee with two words.

Be water.

The martial-arts legend, who died in 1973 in Hong Kong, was a UW student from 1961 to 1963, though he didn't graduate.

Lee was his own man, with his own sport, but he was a friend to a couple of Husky football players.

This was detailed in a Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated story that you can read here.

Lee used to sit on the edge of Lake Washington and write poems.

Bryant tackled opponents just off the shoreline.

Lee approached his sport both physically and philosophically.

One of his mantras has stood the test of time.

Be water.

This slogan was used in the title of the recent ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Bruce.

It originated in a Lee interview with a Canadian journalist.

It summed up being formless.

Bruce Lee was proud of his UW connection. Don Wong photo

Bryant, somewhat philosophical about his football career, has been able to find his way by fitting in to whatever situation he's encountered.

The Huskies.

No scholarship.

The starting lineup.

All-conference honors.

And now the NFL.

Be water.

The UW should offer a degree in it.

