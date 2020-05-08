HuskyMaven
The 2020 Brady Bunch: When Bucs and Huskies Intersect

Dan Raley

Five primetime games out of 16.

Among them, a pair of Monday Night Football encounters.

The season begins on the road at New Orleans. 

High-profile games come later against the Packers, Broncos and Chiefs. 

This is the new normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guaranteed to be the NFL's most scrutinized and analyzed football team in America, which welcomed its 16-game schedule on Thursday along with the rest of the league. 

Oh yeah, franchise-maker Tom Brady will be taking quarterback snaps and chucking the ball in the direction of the well-rested Rob Gronkowski, all reasons for the average pro football fan to keep track of this group.

Pandemic permitting and beyond all fantasy interests, the Northwest will keep close track of these guys, as well. The University of Washington could be well-represented on this suddenly marquee team.

They'll want to see if ex-Husky nimbleness Vita Vea can continue his personal quest to become one of the NFL's top defensive linemen.

And an impromptu receiver.

Can Vea score again, such as he did hauling one in against Atlanta?

Will Brady feel comfortable lobbing one to the 6-foot-4, 346-pound former UW disruptor should they be able to sneak him into the backfield again?

Will Gronk be willing to give up a touchdown catch to his defensive brethren?

And if not Gronk or Vea, will Brady develop a downfield connection with another ex-Husky, Jaydon Mickens?

Or will Mickens, should he make the roster and overcome his injury issues, be satisfied with running back punts?

Can he go longer than the 72-yarder he snapped off against Cincinnati as a rookie in 2017?

Finally, will one of the most confounding Huskies in recent seasons, Benning Potoa'e, make the roster and line up next to Vea?

The guy has talent. Can he put it to use in Tampa?

Brady and the rest of the Bucs will demand nothing less.

Sept. 13 -- at New Orleans

Sept. 20 -- Carolina

Sept. 27 -- at Denver

Oct. 4 -- Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 8 -- at Chicago

Oct. 18 -- Green Bay

Oct. 25 -- at Las Vegas

Nov. 2 -- at New York Giants

Nov. 8 -- New Orleans

Nov. 15 -- at Carolina

Nov. 23 -- Los Angeles Rams 

Nov. 29 -- Kansas City

Dec. 13 -- Minnesota

Dec. 20 -- at Atlanta

Dec. 27 -- at Detroit

Jan. 3 -- Atlanta

