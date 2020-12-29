Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Otton Follows Kirkland by Hours with Return Confirmation

The University of Washington tight end is certain to contend for All-American honors as a senior.
Cade Otton is in.

The University of Washington tight end, certain to bid for All-American honors as a senior, made that possible on Monday night by confirming he will be returning for another season.

Otton made this announcement on social media just hours after left tackle Jaxson Kirkland did the same. Both are first-team All-Pac-12 selections.

"I'm declaring ... that the Dawgs are coming for it ALL, and I can't wait to be apart of it," he wrote on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Otton from Tumwater, Washington, has started for three seasons now as he eyes 2021.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake registered his approval over the day's proceedings with a smug nighttime tweet.

Even in the recently completed short season, Otton was a standout, leading the Huskies in receiving with 19 catches for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his college career, he has 63 receptions for 776 yards and 8 scores.

Against Utah, he came up with 21-and 16-yard scoring catches, the latter providing a 24-21 Husky victory with 36 seconds remaining.

Otton was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to college football's top tight end.

The team selected him as the UW offensive player of the year once the season ended. 

Cade Otton scores against Arizona.
