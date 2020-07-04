HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Everything's Big in Texas, and Caleb Berry is No Exception

Trevor Mueller

Washington picked up a Texas-sized recruit in Caleb Berry, a back with explosive feet to go with his frame. When he was younger, Berry almost gave up football because of a shift away from big running backs.

But the emergence of players like Derrick Henry gave him hope of landing a Division 1 Scholarship.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down what Berry brings to the UW program.

Size: Berry is a big back at 6-2 and 210 pounds.

Speed: He has elite speed for the next level. Even with his size, he has the ability to outrun defensive backs for large gains.

Strength: Because of a shoulder injury in his junior year, Berry was not able to showcase his strength on film. He has the body type that will get stronger when developed at the next level.

Hands: Berry has soft hands. As a sophomore, he was a wide receiver that was able to run any route. His hands give him the opportunity to catch balls out of the backfield.

Feet: He has great footwork. He's light on his feet and knows how to explode through holes. He has a long stride in the open field and can run away from just about anyone. He is really good at getting wide and staying balanced, enabling him to bounce off of tacklers.

Football IQ: Playing in Lufkin in primarily a shotgun set, Berry has learned to look for open holes. He gets the green light on improvising to fit his skill set. He has a grasp of the offense and will be able to learn new skills at the next level.

Scoutlook: His combination of size and speed is unique. He has the ability to get low and change direction, making it hard for defenses to get him to the ground. His size makes him a load to tackle, but his speed makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators. Caleb Berry will have no limits on him in what he can do at Washington. His skill set is very unique and with more development he can become a three-down running back.

Husky Comparison: Dwayne Washington

