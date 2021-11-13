Can the Huskies Show Up Mentally Ready to Play ASU? It'll Be Tough

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Washington football team will ride up to Husky Stadium on three charter busses two hours before kickoff, just like it always does.

The UW players have maintained the same practice schedule all week, gone to position-room meetings that are standard fare and even attended dinners regularly hosted by their coaches, conducting business as usual.

At 4 p.m., the Huskies will face the Arizona State Sun Devils after taking part in their Dawg Walk and coming out for pre-game warmups, nothing straying from the routine.

What will be dramatically different is Jimmy Lake won't be there — and this will be a shock to everyone's systems.

Capping one of the most tumultuous weeks in Husky football history, UW players will be asked to ignore the fact that offensive coordinator John Donovan was fired the previous Sunday and he simply disappeared from their world.

A day later, Lake was placed on suspension for a sideline incident during the Oregon game involving walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai and his future appears murky at best, with his dismissal possibly coming after the game.

Add to that sophomore linebacker MJ Tafisi's abrupt departure to the transfer portal after he failed to get on the field for even a single down against the Ducks.

With so much disruption to a process that relies heavily on script and demands a gladiator brotherhood, will the Huskies show up? Will they make their game with ASU competitive or be so mentally compromised they get blown out? Will they be able to respond to an assistant coach, in this case defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, acting as the man in charge?

"It definitely depends on the players, all the players and how they react to our coaching and our approach to it," UW outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe said. "That to me is the biggest focus for us, making sure, that regardless of the situation, that those guys stay united."

The Huskies still have a lot to play over the final quarter of the football season — three consecutive victories would make the UW bowl eligible, whereas a solitary loss will eliminate this team from postseason play.

With Gregory running the team in place of Lake and receivers coach Junior Adams guiding the offense and the quarterbacks instead of Donovan, expect them to offer subtle tweaks for this veteran team, but no wholesale changes in schemes.

Personnel stands to be a different matter.

The UW Daily reported that true freshman Sam Huard split practice reps this week with redshirt freshman starter Dylan Morris, so the quarterback position could be handled much differently, effectively launching the Huard era of Husky football.

This team, regardless of who's in charge, still needs to find a way to stop the run, which it hasn't done all season. Arizona State will make that difficult by handing the ball over and over to Rachaad White, who rushed for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 31-16 victory over USC.

These Huskies will approach this game bravely, but their world has been rocked and a lot more change should be coming.

Lake supposedly is on a one-week suspension that concludes Sunday, but his immediate termination is expected. He could be permitted to coach in two more football games and then be dismissed. Again, an announcement could shortly after the ASU game.

That has to be on the minds of the assistant coaches as they courageously plow forward trying to ignore the possibility of their own dismissals. This has to be on the minds of the players, too, who face the very real possibility of answering to a new leader and different position coaches for spring football.

The Huskies were successful the last time they took the field without their head coach at the end of the 2013 season. Steve Sarkisian left for USC and quarterbacks coach Marques Tuiasosopo stepped up and kept the team together for a 31-16 win over BYU in the Fight Hunger Bowl.

Of course, the situation can backfire for a coach-shuffling team. To replace Sarkisian at the UW, Chris Petersen took the job and left his Boise State team in the lurch, requiring the aforementioned Gregory to take over as interim coach. The Broncos had nothing to offer Oregon State, falling behind 38-6 before losing 38-23 in the 2013 Hawaii Bowl.

On Saturday, the Huskies not only will have to deal with a good Arizona State team, they have to struggle with their football state of mind, which has been compromised. That could be asking way too much of them on a cold night alongside Lake Washington.

