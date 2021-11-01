Everyone who earns a spot on the University of Washington football roster has to possess a certain level of talent just to be able to pull on a jersey, take part in practice and drink the Montlake Gatorade. Scholarship player or walk-on, it makes no difference.

What turns this proverbial star search into great fun is when someone suddenly emerges from the bottom of the Husky depth chart and shows himself to be something even more special.

Jacque Robinson did this in the 1982 Rose Bowl. The little-used running back was summoned from the bench as a true freshman against Iowa, rushed for 142 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in little more than a half in the Huskies' 28-0 victory, and he was named the game's most valuable player.

Legendary coach Don James later played along with the suggestion that Robinson came out of nowhere when he said with his typical dry sense of humor, "Who's Jacque Robinson? I don't know. I just introduced myself to him. I do know he's a freshman. I checked the program."

Jimmy Lake, meet Carson Bruener.

He's No. 42 in your program, an inside linebacker, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound second-year freshman from the suburban Seattle enclave of Redmond, Washington, and unmistakably a member of a regal football family. He was one of the main guys responsible for the hard-earned 20-13 victory over Stanford.

On Saturday night, Bruener pulled one of those classic coming-of-age moments for the Huskies when he made his first collegiate start against the Cardinal as no more than an injury fill-in. He tried to cram an entire season into one glorious night in the Bay Area.

The son of former UW and NFL tight end Mark Bruener, this second-generation football player lined up next to Jackson Sirmon, the son of former Oregon and NFL linebacker Peter Sirmon, now the California defensive coordinator. The night before Halloween, these two should have been donating full pints of blood or their DNA to Husky teammates.

Carson Bruener and Jackson Sirmon share a celebratory moment. UW Athletics

Bruener actually was asked to just cover a designated space, fill the gaps and maintain the peace at Stanford Stadium.

Instead, he tried to tackle everyone. He finished with 16 tackles (upgraded by one from the initial count), matching what he had collectively in five previous games. He strip-sacked the football away from Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee, who was lucky he didn't lose an arm or a hand.

"That dude's got an unbelievable motor," UW quarterback Dylan Morris said.

After redshirting in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Bruener started the 12th game of his Husky career. His father didn't pull a game-opening assignment for Don James until his 13th UW outing, which was the opener of his sophomore season at Arizona State.

In spring practice, this Bruener began as an outside linebacker, an edge rusher in training, when the UW found itself shorthanded with interior bodies after freshman Alphonzo Tuputala tore an Achilles tendon and others got banged up. The Huskies moved him inside.

He made his move for extended playing time a month and a half ago, when he came up with 8 tackles against Arkansas State. He followed that up with a 7-tackle outing at Arizona the weekend before last.

Carson Bruener (42) provided 8 tackles against Arkansas State. Dan Raley

With second-team All-Pac-12 linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio out for the season following arm surgery and the Huskies mulling different individuals as replacements, defensive coordinator Bob Gregory informed Bruener that he'd been promoted for the Stanford game.

He moved ahead of redshirt freshman Daniel Hemeuli, who had been a two-game starter; sophomore MJ Tafisi, deemed highly capable; and the promising Tuputala.

"Carson Bruener showed in practice that he was playing at a higher level than the other guys," Lake said.

Admitted Bruener of this reward, "I was shocked, honestly a little bit. I knew I'd been playing good."

He terrorized Stanford. Midway through the third quarter, he came off the left corner and got his hands on McKee, not knowing he'd jarred the ball free when he hit him.

Intensity sometimes turned you blind to the details.

"I see the ball on the ground and it's what's going on?" he said.

It was Carson Bruener going on, a guy afterward who was still wearing a black headband that made him resemble Loverboy lead singer Mike Reno, only with a much deeper voice than the Canadian rocker.

Plus, he was working on the weekend rather than for it.

Once the game ended, Bruener gripped a game ball given to him in a joyous UW locker room.

Carson Bruener received a game ball for his Stanford heroics. UW Athletics

Bruener's high-level play couldn't have been more timely because the Huskies were so shorthanded and beat up, and really ready for some good news.

His maturation as a playmaker likely will make things real interesting once Ulofoshio gets healthy and returns to the mix next spring with Sirmon and this precocious young guy all vying for serious playing time.

So who's Carson Bruener?

Silly question.

