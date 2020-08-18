Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: Right Tackle is Trendy Again

Left tackle is supposed to be the money position for any eager University of Washington offensive lineman with NFL aspirations. The spotlight shines brightest on that role. Football reputations are built there.

However, it's no insult to be the starting right tackle for the Huskies — Kaleb McGary demonstrated that.

Somewhat tucked in the luminous shadow of Trey Adams, McGary made right tackle his home throughout his UW career, even when his more highly publicized teammate on the left side went down with debilitating injuries. He didn't budge.

McGary made right tackle trendy again for the Huskies, claiming the 2018 Morris Trophy as the Pac-12's best lineman on either side of the ball. He turned the position into a springboard for his NFL career.

Victor Curne was the last Husky to spend a significant amount of minutes at right tackle, getting his college football baptism over the final three quarters against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Yet we think Curne will be moved to left tackle, filling a vacancy created with Jaxson Kirkland becoming a prized NFL prospect and potentially opting out of whatever coming season or seasons the UW embraces in the face of the pandemic.

As we select the next Huskies' starting lineup, by choosing the first-teamers one by one over the next couple of weeks, here's how we see the competition at right tackle unfolding:

Leading RT candidates: Henry Bainivalu, 6-6, 320, junior; Matteo Mele, 6-5, 305, sophomore; Nathan Kalepo, 6-6, 342, redshirt freshman; Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 302, redshirt freshman.

RT starting experience: No one on the UW roster has started a game at right tackle.

Our selection: Bainivalu. He got his chance to play only at right guard, filling in for an injured Jaxson Kirkland against Colorado, in the Apple Cup against WSU and in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State in 2019. Right tackle seems like a logical next step for him. With the Huskies breaking in a new quarterback, they're going to need their most ninble big bodies protecting the edges. The UW coaching staff came away impressed with Bainivalu at the bowl, selecting him as the team's lineman of the game. He was used in a lot of pulling situations, moving in both directions with a head of steam. He looked nimble enough seeking out and finding exposed second-row Boise State targets. As one of the Huskies' top returning linemen, look for Bainivalu to park himself at right tackle and be a big reason why Richard Newton rushes for more than 1,000 yards when play resumes.

Other options: Mele could step in here as the starter, as well. He got his feet wet by opening as the first-team center against Arizona. He was recruited more as a tackle, too. The Huskies like their linemen able to play multiple positions. Kalepo still might be a little too heavy to hold down a starting job just yet. Fautana could push for minutes.

Greatest Husky RT: McGary, hands down. He won the Morris Trophy and was drafted by the NFL in the first round, going to the Atlanta Falcons with the 31st overall pick. He started 47 games on the right side for the Huskies, even when there were vacancies on the left with Adams in the infirmary. First-team All-Pac-12 selection. Immediate NFL starter at right tackle. Total package.

Other RT legends: Siupeli Malamala, starter for the 1991 Rose Bowl and UW national championship team, a 31-game starter; Kevin Gogan, 1985 Orange Bowl starter, pulled 29 first-team assignments in his career; Jeff Toews, 1978 Rose Bowl starter, second-team AP All-American, 32-game starter; Mike Briggs, 1964 Rose Bowl starter, honorable mention AP All-America selection.

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard —

Center —

Right guard —

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end —

Tight end —

Wide receiver —

Wide receiver —

Running back —

Quarterback —

Kicker —

Punter —

Outside linebacker —

Defensive tackle —

Defensive tackle —

Outside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Cornerback —

Cornerback —

Nickel back —

Strong safety —

Free safety —

