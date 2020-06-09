They epitomize why the West was won by Washington. They're rough and rugged people who put family first. Despite varying backgrounds, the Huskies' incoming offensive-line class quickly formed a brotherhood.

"We all just mesh together well," freshman tackle Roger Rosengarten said. "From day one, we hit it off."

Regardless of the timing of his commitment, each new person was readily welcomed to the team. But there was also a spin-off group for the linemen.

"The offensive line is different than any other position group because of how it has to play as a group," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst. "They have to work at building camaraderie off the field in hopes that it will help on the field."

This approach also helped build one of the better offensive-line recruiting classes in the country. Myles Murao, Geirean Hatchett and Rosengarten each are top 10 nationally at their positions.

Gaard Memmelaar is considered a top 30 offensive guard in the country. He shut down his recruiting early and that's reflected in the number of reported offers. Add a December flip from Oregon State to UW from Gig Harbor's fast-rising Samuel Peacock and the offensive line was complete.

"Sam was late to the group but he fits right in," Rosengarten said.

Littleton, Colorado is home to Rosengarten. At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, he projects as a left tackle. He grew up in a suburb of Denver. Littleton's elevation is 71 feet higher than Denver and its not far from the Rocky Mountains.

The town was settled during the Pike's Peak Gold Rush of 1859 and incorporated in 1862. The South Platt River flows north and south through the downtown area.

Memmelaar has lived in Middleton, Idaho, his entire life. He carries a 6-5, 290-pound frame. His hometown got its name from its proximity between Fort Boise and Keeney's Ferry. It also acted as a stage station in the early days of the Oregon Trail.

Middleton is the oldest settlement in Canyon County and the inhabitants are never too far from fishing or hiking one of the many hills and mountains that surround it. The Boise River runs through it.

Murao hails from Santa Ana, California. At 6-2 and 312 pounds, he projects as a center. Santa Ana is a city of nearly 350,000 and is located just 20 minutes from the water and less than two hours from Santiago Peak. Despite the dense population, it's been rated as the fourth-safest city with a population of more than 250,000 residents.

The Santa Ana Freeway, or Interstate-5, runs through the city. The Santa Ana River also flows through. The region is famous for the Santa Ana winds, which are strong and extremely dry downslope winds that originate inland.

At the other end of I-5, some 1,260 miles aways, is Ferndale, Washington, home to Hatchett, another guard. Ferndale, known as Pioneer City, sits on the Nooksack River and was settled in 1872. It's 15 minutes to the coastal waterway the Salish Sea and just over an hour to Mount Baker. From Ferndale High School to Husky Stadium, it's 90 minutes.

Of these five offensive linemen, 6-6 and 275-pound Samuel Peacock grew up in Gig Harbor, Washington, an hour from Husky Stadium and Mount Rainier. This prospective tackle hails from a town that received its name for its ability to harbor small boats (known as gigs) during wind storms.

That's how the West was won, at least

